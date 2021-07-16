Exane Asset Management Buys Alcon Inc, Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Sells Stellantis NV, Booking Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

New Purchases: ALC, STLA, LIN, BIO, OMC, AMZN, JPM, DECK,

ALC, STLA, LIN, BIO, OMC, AMZN, JPM, DECK, Added Positions: UBS, VRTX, GS, CCEP, MSFT,

UBS, VRTX, GS, CCEP, MSFT, Reduced Positions: TMUS, PM, ATVI, TJX,

TMUS, PM, ATVI, TJX, Sold Out: FCAM, BKNG, NFLX, FB, NKE, FTCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alcon Inc, Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, UBS Group AG, sells Stellantis NV, Booking Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Exane Asset Management owns 17 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Exane Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exane+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,194,613 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Stellantis NV (STLA) - 2,883,585 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Linde PLC (LIN) - 175,503 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. New Position UBS Group AG (UBS) - 2,735,706 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.67% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 206,160 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.79%

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.98%. The holding were 1,194,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.83%. The holding were 2,883,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $290.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.48%. The holding were 175,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.17 and $649.04, with an estimated average price of $607.52. The stock is now traded at around $667.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 51,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 291,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3598.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 6,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 143.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 2,735,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 206,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 112.04%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $369.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 27,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 346.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.