Exane Asset Management Buys Alcon Inc, Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Sells Stellantis NV, Booking Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Exane Asset Management Buys Alcon Inc, Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Sells Stellantis NV, Booking Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Exane Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Alcon Inc, Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, UBS Group AG, sells Stellantis NV, Booking Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Exane Asset Management owns 17 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Exane Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exane+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Exane Asset Management
  1. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,194,613 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 2,883,585 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Linde PLC (LIN) - 175,503 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 2,735,706 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.67%
  5. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 206,160 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.79%
New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.98%. The holding were 1,194,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.83%. The holding were 2,883,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $290.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.48%. The holding were 175,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.17 and $649.04, with an estimated average price of $607.52. The stock is now traded at around $667.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 51,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 291,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3598.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 6,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 143.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 2,735,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 206,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 112.04%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $369.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 27,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 346.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Exane Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Exane Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Exane Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Exane Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Exane Asset Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider