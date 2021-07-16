Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BSV, NUSC, EMN, GGG, IWV, SCHD, ORCL, CRSP, IIPR, EAGG, ESML, IUSG,
- Added Positions: BND, VMBS, IMTM, VWO, VBR, VBK, VUG, VTV, LYB, EBAY, FB, IWF, MMM, TRV, SNA, TIP, PFG, CDW, OMC, NVDA, MSFT, VEU, IP, ALL, ACN, UHS, SCHE, SCHA, VIG, VTI, XLF, XLI, XLY, KR, ABT, AMZN, BA, CSCO, CMCSA, EXC, F, IBM, IGIB, MAS, PH, PEP, DGX, ROK, USB, DIS, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IGSB, IJR, VV, VB, SCHF, AAPL, MBB, IVV, IEFA, VO, SCZ, IWC, IEI, CVS, COP, IEMG, VNQ, VZ, UNH, WMT, MPC, TXN, EFA, T, IWM, SYY, IWR, IYR, NSC, BRK.B, BMY, COF, XLE, DE, EL, USRT, HD, INTC, JNJ, MCD, NKE, MCHI, SDY, MUB, IBB, XLP, EEM, XLV, QCOM, MO, AXP, CERN, KO, COST, DHR, EMR, FITB, GD, TT, LMT, MS, ORLY, BOND, LUV, SBUX, TJX, TGT, RTX, VLO, ANTM, WFC, PSX, BABA, OTIS, BIL,
- Sold Out: SHY, WBA, ATHX, GOVT, JPST, SPYG,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 495,918 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,503,618 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,970,578 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 743,321 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 298,871 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.456300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $237.23 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $249.12. The stock is now traded at around $257.236800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 308.55%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.51%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.Sold Out: Athersys Inc (ATHX)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Athersys Inc. The sale prices were between $1.41 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.65.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84.
