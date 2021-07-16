Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: BSV, NUSC, EMN, GGG, IWV, SCHD, ORCL, CRSP, IIPR, EAGG, ESML, IUSG,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Eastman Chemical Co, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 495,918 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,503,618 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,970,578 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 743,321 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 298,871 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.456300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $237.23 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $249.12. The stock is now traded at around $257.236800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 308.55%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.51%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Athersys Inc. The sale prices were between $1.41 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.65.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84.