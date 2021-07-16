Pinduoduo celebrates resounding success of Food Systems Forum

SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc., China’s largest agriculture platform, is proud to celebrate the resounding success of its first Food Systems Forum. The virtual forum, held over two days on July 14 and 15, hosted panels on smart agriculture, food and agriculture policy and regulation, nutrition, alternative proteins, and investments.
Speakers from leading institutions and organizations in the fields of agriculture and food systems, finance, investment economics, policy and regulation, and nutrition, took part in the Forum, sharing their expert insights on the most pressing and salient topics facing the global agri-food system today.
Thank you to our Forum speakers:
Dr Agnes Kalibata
UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit
Bruce Friedrich
Co-Founder and Executive Director, The Good Food Institute
George Yeo
Visiting Scholar, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, and Independent Director, Pinduoduo
Andy Ziolkowski
Managing Director, Cultivian Sandbox
Anuj Maheshwari
Managing Director, Agribusiness, and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Temasek International
Dr Ben Smith
Director, Future Ready Food Safety Hub, and Director, Human Safety Platform, Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI)
Danielle Nierenberg
President and Co-Founder, Food Tank
David Yeung
Founder and CEO, Green Monday Group
Prof Jennifer Thomson
Emeritus Professor, University of Cape Town, South Africa
Prof Jessica Fanzo
Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University
Prof Jeyakumar Henry
Senior Advisor, Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI)
Prof Jing Zhu
Dean, College of Economics and Management, Nanjing Agricultural University, and Cheung Kong Chair Professor
Lesly Goh
Senior Technology Advisor, World Bank Group
Louisa Burwood-Taylor
Head of Media and Research, Agfunder
Maarten Bosch
CEO, Mosa Meat
Ofir Schlam
President and Co-founder, Taranis
Ponsi Trivisvavet
CEO and Director, Inari
Przemek Obloj
Managing Partner, Blue Horizon
Rahul Ray
Senior Director, Tyson Ventures
Shashank Kumar
Co-founder and CEO, DeHaat
Dr Shenggen Fan
Chair Professor, China Agricultural University
Tim Hammerich
Host, Future of Agriculture Podcast and Blog
Wilfred Feng
Senior Counsel, Dentons Law Offices
Prof Xiangping Jia
Professor and Leading Scientist, Agricultural Information Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS)
Prof Yaakov Nahmias
Founder and CSO, Future Meat Technologies
We will be sending Forum participants the panel recordings and related articles. For those who missed the Forum but would like to receive the material, please sign up for our newsletters at http://stories.pinduoduo-global.com.
