Pinduoduo celebrates resounding success of Food Systems Forum

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc., China’s largest agriculture platform, is proud to celebrate the resounding success of its first Food Systems Forum. The virtual forum, held over two days on July 14 and 15, hosted panels on smart agriculture, food and agriculture policy and regulation, nutrition, alternative proteins, and investments.

Speakers from leading institutions and organizations in the fields of agriculture and food systems, finance, investment economics, policy and regulation, and nutrition, took part in the Forum, sharing their expert insights on the most pressing and salient topics facing the global agri-food system today.

Thank you to our Forum speakers:

Dr Agnes Kalibata
UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit

Bruce Friedrich
Co-Founder and Executive Director, The Good Food Institute

George Yeo
Visiting Scholar, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, and Independent Director, Pinduoduo

Andy Ziolkowski
Managing Director, Cultivian Sandbox

Anuj Maheshwari
Managing Director, Agribusiness, and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Temasek International

Dr Ben Smith
Director, Future Ready Food Safety Hub, and Director, Human Safety Platform, Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI)

Danielle Nierenberg
President and Co-Founder, Food Tank

David Yeung
Founder and CEO, Green Monday Group

Prof Jennifer Thomson
Emeritus Professor, University of Cape Town, South Africa

Prof Jessica Fanzo
Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University

Prof Jeyakumar Henry
Senior Advisor, Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI)

Prof Jing Zhu
Dean, College of Economics and Management, Nanjing Agricultural University, and Cheung Kong Chair Professor

Lesly Goh
Senior Technology Advisor, World Bank Group

Louisa Burwood-Taylor
Head of Media and Research, Agfunder

Maarten Bosch
CEO, Mosa Meat

Ofir Schlam
President and Co-founder, Taranis

Ponsi Trivisvavet
CEO and Director, Inari

Przemek Obloj
Managing Partner, Blue Horizon

Rahul Ray
Senior Director, Tyson Ventures

Shashank Kumar
Co-founder and CEO, DeHaat

Dr Shenggen Fan
Chair Professor, China Agricultural University

Tim Hammerich
Host, Future of Agriculture Podcast and Blog

Wilfred Feng
Senior Counsel, Dentons Law Offices

Prof Xiangping Jia
Professor and Leading Scientist, Agricultural Information Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS)

Prof Yaakov Nahmias
Founder and CSO, Future Meat Technologies

We will be sending Forum participants the panel recordings and related articles. For those who missed the Forum but would like to receive the material, please sign up for our newsletters at http://stories.pinduoduo-global.com.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo operates China's largest agri-focused technology platform, providing an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across the country. A pioneer of interactive commerce and the consumer-to-manufacturer model, Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit our content hub at http://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.


1af992b4-ba23-4311-bd54-a2eb5043645f

