New World Gold Corporation Establishes Chain of Custody in Transaction to Verify South Dakota Claim

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New World Gold Corporation Establishes Chain of Custody in Transaction to Verify South Dakota Claim

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company' shares additional information from recent press releases.

On June 18th 2021, a press release was issued in regards to the NWGC/RCM interest in a 160 acre placer claim in Pennington County, South Dakota. The press release stated the following: "In addition to the Nevada Property, the Company, has identified another 160 Acre Placer Claim in the South West corner of South Dakota; which centrally intersects 3 small tributaries, and is located in Pennington County at GPS Lat./ Long. Coordinates: 43.9847°N 103.8563°W. The property is on Federal Land and Mineral rights would be licensed through the wholly-owned subsidiary Rock Creek Mining & Exploration Co. 'RCM'; Burgex Mining Consultants have been contacted in regards to the Company's intentions."

On June 4th, 2021 RCM was in receipt of an email from Bill Schneiders, a Burgex Mining Consultant employee, and in that email was an estimate for services to be provided at the Pennington County, South Dakota claim highlighted in Exhibit A / Burgex Invoice.

Shortly after, a Huntington National Bank Cashier's check (Check number 2014698139) dated the 21st of June 2021 was sent via overnight / express shipping to the attention of Crystal Burgess and was confirmed received. You may find a copy of this check attached as Exhibit B / check Image

On June 25th, 2021 the company released a PR in which New World Gold Stated "The property is on Federal Land and Mineral rights would be licensed through the wholly owned subsidiary Rock Creek Mining & Exploration Co. 'RCM'; Burgex Mining Consultants have been retained to begin soil sampling in the coming weeks. The use of Burgex would include the staking and recording of 'RCM' claim rights, aerial surveys and XRF Readings for future exploratory sampling."

On July 14th 2021, Burgex Mining Consultants informed the company they were canceling the engagement as stated in Exhibit A regarding the Pennington County, South Dakota Claim; and refunding the payment to the Company in full. New World Gold and Rock Creek would like to wish Burgex Mining all the best in their future endeavors.

The Company has sent out emails in an attempt to contact other mining consultant companies that are local to the area and we are presently awaiting a response.

EX1QuoteBurgex-1.pngEX2CertChequeBurgex-1.png

CONTACT:
Twitter: Twitter.com/NewWorldGoldCo
Email: [email protected]
Address: 801 US Highway 1North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: New World Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655827/New-World-Gold-Corporation-Establishes-Chain-of-Custody-in-Transaction-to-Verify-South-Dakota-Claim

img.ashx?id=655827

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment