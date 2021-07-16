Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire

DOVER, Del., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the market closes.

To participate in this call, dial 877.224.1468 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Company's website at CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Heidi W. Watkins

Shareholder Services Manager

302.734.6716

[email protected]

