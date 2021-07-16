Logo
LiveXLive's React Presents' SPRING AWAKENING MUSIC FESTIVAL (SAMF) AUTUMN EQUINOX Announces Daily Lineup Featuring Martin Garrix And Excision And Single-Day Tickets On-Sale

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --React Presents, a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, revealed today the daily lineup for the AUTUMN EQUINOX addition of its SPRING AWAKENING MUSIC FESTIVAL ("SAMF") taking place at Addams/Medill Park in Chicago, IL on October 2-3, 2021. Single-day tickets go on-sale today, Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 am CT exclusively at springawakeningfestival.com.

LiveXLives_React_Presents_Spring_Awakening_Daily_Lineup.jpg

The festival features over 60 artists across the electronic music spectrum, including Excision, Galantis, and Diplo on Saturday, along with Martin Garrix, RL Grime b2b Baauer, and Dillon Francis on Sunday.

The 2021 edition of the festival will feature brand new stage concepts along with an expanded Corona Electric Beach and Monaco Silent Disco. Corona Electric Beach and the Monaco Silent Disco will showcase additional artists yet to be announced.

Single day general admission and VIP tickets are now available along with a limited amount of two day passes at springawakeningfestival.com.

Saturday, October 2nd Lineup:
EXCISION
(alphabetical order)
AC Slater, Baynk, Bear Grillz, Chris Lorenzo, Dion Timmer, Diplo, Galantis, GettoBlaster b2b DJ GodFather, Gordo, Kaivon, Kayzo, Madeon, Mahalo, Masteria, Matoma, Midnight Kids, MK, Petey Clicks b2b Tombz, Qlank b2b Nostalgix, Ship Wrek, Snbrn, Taiki Nulight b2b Shift K3y, Two Friends, Wenzday, Zomboy.
(local/regional alphabetical order)
Avi Sic, Ian Snow, Kryptogram, Mr. Bobby, Treble Squad, White Owl

Sunday, October 3rd Lineup:
MARTIN GARRIX
(alphabetical order)
Adventure Club b2b Wooli, Atliens, Dillon Francis, Doctor P b2b Funtcase, Don Diablo, HulkGang (Valentino Kahn b2b 4B), JVNA, Kill Feed, LP Giobbi, Marauda, Mersiv, Mitis, Option4, Ray Volpe, Regard, RL Grime b2b Baauer, Said The Sky, Sam Feldt, Shiba San, Showtek, SidePiece, Sofi Tukker (DJ Set), Tygapaw, Vicetone, Westend, Wreckno
(local/regional alphabetical order)
Fortune, Night Spice, Wave Point, With Love

About React Presents
Founded in 2008, React Presents was born out of a passion for curating top-tier live music events that has helped propel Chicago to the forefront of the US music scene. The business was acquired by LiveXLive Media, Inc. in early 2020 to extend LiveXLive's live event production and festival business and scale its livestreamed content library. Over the past decade, React Presents has grown into one of the premier largest concert promoters in the Midwest, producing several major music festivals and over 400 concerts annually in Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and more.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:
LiveXLive
[email protected]
917.842.9653

LiveXLive IR Contact:
[email protected]
310.601.2505

Loton_Corp_LiveXLive_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA45706&sd=2021-07-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlives-react-presents-spring-awakening-music-festival-samf-autumn-equinox-announces-daily-lineup-featuring-martin-garrix-and-excision-and-single-day-tickets-on-sale-301335443.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA45706&Transmission_Id=202107161100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA45706&DateId=20210716
