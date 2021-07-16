LiveXLive's React Presents' SPRING AWAKENING MUSIC FESTIVAL (SAMF) AUTUMN EQUINOX Announces Daily Lineup Featuring Martin Garrix And Excision And Single-Day Tickets On-Sale

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --React Presents, a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, revealed today the daily lineup for the AUTUMN EQUINOX addition of its SPRING AWAKENING MUSIC FESTIVAL ("SAMF") taking place at Addams/Medill Park in Chicago, IL on October 2-3, 2021. Single-day tickets go on-sale today, Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 am CT exclusively at springawakeningfestival.com .

The festival features over 60 artists across the electronic music spectrum, including Excision, Galantis, and Diplo on Saturday, along with Martin Garrix, RL Grime b2b Baauer, and Dillon Francis on Sunday.

The 2021 edition of the festival will feature brand new stage concepts along with an expanded Corona Electric Beach and Monaco Silent Disco. Corona Electric Beach and the Monaco Silent Disco will showcase additional artists yet to be announced.

Single day general admission and VIP tickets are now available along with a limited amount of two day passes at springawakeningfestival.com .

Saturday, October 2nd Lineup:

EXCISION

(alphabetical order)

AC Slater, Baynk, Bear Grillz, Chris Lorenzo, Dion Timmer, Diplo, Galantis, GettoBlaster b2b DJ GodFather, Gordo, Kaivon, Kayzo, Madeon, Mahalo, Masteria, Matoma, Midnight Kids, MK, Petey Clicks b2b Tombz, Qlank b2b Nostalgix, Ship Wrek, Snbrn, Taiki Nulight b2b Shift K3y, Two Friends, Wenzday, Zomboy.

(local/regional alphabetical order)

Avi Sic, Ian Snow, Kryptogram, Mr. Bobby, Treble Squad, White Owl

Sunday, October 3rd Lineup:

MARTIN GARRIX

(alphabetical order)

Adventure Club b2b Wooli, Atliens, Dillon Francis, Doctor P b2b Funtcase, Don Diablo, HulkGang (Valentino Kahn b2b 4B), JVNA, Kill Feed, LP Giobbi, Marauda, Mersiv, Mitis, Option4, Ray Volpe, Regard, RL Grime b2b Baauer, Said The Sky, Sam Feldt, Shiba San, Showtek, SidePiece, Sofi Tukker (DJ Set), Tygapaw, Vicetone, Westend, Wreckno

(local/regional alphabetical order)

Fortune, Night Spice, Wave Point, With Love

