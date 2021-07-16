Stevanato Group Celebrates Initial Public Offering and First Day of Public Trading on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (the “Company”) today celebrates its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “STVN.” Founded by Giovanni Stevanato in 1949, the Company is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries.

“It is an honor for Stevanato Group to join the New York Stock Exchange and begin the next chapter in our storied history,” said Franco Stevanato, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stevanato Group. “The needs of our customers have always been a driving force behind our decision making in the markets we serve. Listing is the logical next step for our company and will enable us to further strengthen our integrated offering, increase market penetration across our business segments and accelerate growth. I am proud of what we have achieved and excited for our future as a listed company.”

“This is a very exciting time for Stevanato Group,” commented Franco Moro, Chief Executive Officer of Stevanato Group. “Our top priority remains driving continuous innovation through our unique engineering services to produce the highest quality drug containment and drug delivery solutions, to help simplify healthcare for patients worldwide.” Moro continued, “As a listed company, we intend to continue to build on our leadership position within the drug development and delivery value chain through further investment in research and development and the expansion of our global footprint and capabilities.”

The Stevanato Group leadership team will commemorate the Company’s listing by ringing the NYSE Opening Bell on Tuesday July 20th, 2021.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. In particular, the Company may determine not to conduct a registered initial public offering in the time frame that it currently expects or at all, due to a number of potential important factors, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the Company’s business, or unfavorable or regulatory developments. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005398/en/