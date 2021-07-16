Logo
Socket Mobile Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results Release Date and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWARK, Calif., July 16, 2021

NEWARK, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results at the close of the market on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Management will also host a conference call to discuss these results that will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time).

Socket_Mobile_Logo.jpg

What:

Socket Mobile 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call



When:

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time)



Webcast:

A live and replay audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link on Socket Mobile's website at https://www.socketmobile.com/about-us/investor-relations/conference-calls-financial-conferences



Dial in:

To access the live conference call, dial (888) 424-8151 toll free from within the U.S. or (847) 585-4422 (toll), passcode: 7569 552. From international locations, obtain the local dial-in number through your web browser at


http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=11&a=UDSpRFPaUkZThc



Transcript:

A transcript will be posted on company's website within a few days of the call.

About Socket Mobile:
Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com.

Socket Investor Contact:

Lynn Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

510-933-3016

[email protected]

Socket is a registered trademark of Socket Mobile. All other trademarks and trade names contained herein may be those of their respective owners.

© 2021, Socket Mobile, Inc. All rights reserved.

favicon.png?sn=SF46212&sd=2021-07-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-announces-2021-second-quarter-results-release-date-and-conference-call-301335718.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF46212&Transmission_Id=202107161230PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF46212&DateId=20210716
