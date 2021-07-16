McGuire Investment Group, LLC Buys First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, Sells Altimmune Inc, Biogen Inc, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: FBT, QQQ, PSCH, PSCT, RTX, BSX, VZ, TWLO, TER, ARKK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Altimmune Inc, Biogen Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Inspire Medical Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGuire Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, McGuire Investment Group, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 179,215 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 39,070 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 172,490 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 157,507 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 89,454 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09. The stock is now traded at around $166.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 30,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $176.44 and $198.17, with an estimated average price of $186.71. The stock is now traded at around $185.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The purchase prices were between $125.09 and $144.16, with an estimated average price of $137.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $379.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $148.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 49.83%. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. McGuire Investment Group, LLC still held 1,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.06%. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $235.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. McGuire Investment Group, LLC still held 1,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.