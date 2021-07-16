McGuire Investment Group, LLC Buys First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, Sells Altimmune Inc, Biogen Inc, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: FBT, QQQ, PSCH, PSCT, RTX, BSX, VZ, TWLO, TER, ARKK,
- Added Positions: XBI, BMY, XSW, IBB, LMT, CTLT, ISRG, SQ, AMZN, GOOGL, DIS, CDMO, NVDA, FB, TDOC, PYPL, URI, IBM, SMH, VGT, XLV, T, IHI, XLF, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: CBOE, AAPL, BIIB, FDX, LRCX, QCOM, SGMO, IYT, AMAT, CME, VO, DHR, ARKG, IQV, SYK, TMO, MS, JNJ, SCHW, UPS, HACK, IAI, AMGN, INTC, HON, ITW, VOO, MMM, SPY, RYT, CVS, IVV, ITA, IEMG, CSCO, EDIT, VRTX, SNY, SDC, MRNA, CRSP, IGV, ITOT, GOOG, JPM, MKC, SLB,
- Sold Out: ALT, PEP, INSP,
For the details of McGuire Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcguire+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McGuire Investment Group, LLC
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 179,215 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 39,070 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 172,490 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 157,507 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 89,454 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09. The stock is now traded at around $166.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 30,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $176.44 and $198.17, with an estimated average price of $186.71. The stock is now traded at around $185.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf (PSCT)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The purchase prices were between $125.09 and $144.16, with an estimated average price of $137.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $379.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $148.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Altimmune Inc (ALT)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.Sold Out: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 49.83%. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. McGuire Investment Group, LLC still held 1,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
McGuire Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.06%. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $235.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. McGuire Investment Group, LLC still held 1,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of McGuire Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. McGuire Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McGuire Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McGuire Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McGuire Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment