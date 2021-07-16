Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc Buys Comcast Corp, Twitter Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Qorvo Inc

- New Purchases: TWTR,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, HON, RTX, BRKS, MEDP, RH, NVEE, MPWR, RXT, MTZ, MKTX, OLLI, LHCG, LGIH, KNX, SWKS, HZNP, FN, FIVE, EVR, EPAM, PTC, SYNH, COR, UBSI, VRNT, CIEN, CCS, CMBM, CEVA, BCO, PLNT, PLUS, SUPN, ABTX, PCRX, NUVA, MC, LAD, IART, DY, CW, CORT, CGNT, CGNT, BLKB,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, CSCO, AMZN, BMY, FISV, SBUX, NFLX, NKE, MA, FB, GOOGL, TMO, FDX, ABBV, MXIM, BA, TJX, LULU, USB, QRVO, POOL, NVDA, JNJ, AMD,
For the details of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+newman+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,452 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,524 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 254,772 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 250,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 90,511 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 50.66%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 375,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.12%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $379.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc still held 27,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 21.12%. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $188.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc still held 2,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment