Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc Buys Comcast Corp, Twitter Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Qorvo Inc

New Purchases: TWTR,

TWTR, Added Positions: CMCSA, HON, RTX, BRKS, MEDP, RH, NVEE, MPWR, RXT, MTZ, MKTX, OLLI, LHCG, LGIH, KNX, SWKS, HZNP, FN, FIVE, EVR, EPAM, PTC, SYNH, COR, UBSI, VRNT, CIEN, CCS, CMBM, CEVA, BCO, PLNT, PLUS, SUPN, ABTX, PCRX, NUVA, MC, LAD, IART, DY, CW, CORT, CGNT, CGNT, BLKB,

CMCSA, HON, RTX, BRKS, MEDP, RH, NVEE, MPWR, RXT, MTZ, MKTX, OLLI, LHCG, LGIH, KNX, SWKS, HZNP, FN, FIVE, EVR, EPAM, PTC, SYNH, COR, UBSI, VRNT, CIEN, CCS, CMBM, CEVA, BCO, PLNT, PLUS, SUPN, ABTX, PCRX, NUVA, MC, LAD, IART, DY, CW, CORT, CGNT, CGNT, BLKB, Reduced Positions: LMT, CSCO, AMZN, BMY, FISV, SBUX, NFLX, NKE, MA, FB, GOOGL, TMO, FDX, ABBV, MXIM, BA, TJX, LULU, USB, QRVO, POOL, NVDA, JNJ, AMD,

Glendale, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, Twitter Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+newman+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,452 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,524 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 254,772 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 250,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 90,511 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 50.66%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 375,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.12%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $379.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc still held 27,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 21.12%. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $188.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc still held 2,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.