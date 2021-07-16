Logo
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, HubSpot Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc owns 154 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signature+estate+%26+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 3,590,070 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,682,357 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.04%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 3,877,176 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 702,218 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,157,415 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 215,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $556.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $159.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.36%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 208,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $44.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.481400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 270,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 121.65%. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $140.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 72.49%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $367.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.09 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39.

Reduced: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 34.13%. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc still held 59,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.63%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $433.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc still held 5,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

