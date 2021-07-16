Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: FCX, MDYV, HUBS, MKSI, NWSA, DOX, CFG, SMLF, IDEV, VEU, BABA, XLB, DIA, PG, MCD, AXP, ATHX,
- Added Positions: AGG, GSLC, MTUM, MUB, VLUE, SLYG, DIS, WMT, SPEM, TMO, XLV, SQ, AVGO, ATVI, ICE, AAPL, DVYE, MA, AMZN, NEE, VWO, MCK, VUG, HON, VTV, BMY, AJG, SHY, MSFT, JPM, FMB, IJK, SLYV, SPAB, TOTL, GNTX, GS, PSK, MUNI, VXF, MMM, BAC, BRK.B, IJR, DES, FBHS, IBM, INTC, HRC, PEP, UNH, GE, WCN, V, BA, FB, ABBV, DLTR, ZM, BSV, FNDA, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, DWM, IDV, VEA, ICLN, DON, VYM, SPY, ARKK, AMGN, VGT, USMV, MINT, ITA, IHI, EPAM, T, FISV, RPG, TSLA, IVW, HD, IJJ, TT, J, JNJ, ESGU, ESGD, CRL, VHT, VOE, VOT, CDW, VTI, KO, VBK, VB, CMCSA, LDUR, SCHX, QQQ, F, MGK, IJS, NVDA, PFE, VZ, SHOP, ZTS, ANTM,
- Sold Out: BSCL, CI, MKTX, PFPT, BKR, DOCU, FPE, DISCA, USFR, IAU, IVV, IWF, VNQ, QUAL, DGRO, BND, COST,
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 3,590,070 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,682,357 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.04%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 3,877,176 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 702,218 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,157,415 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 215,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $556.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $159.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.36%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 208,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $44.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.481400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 270,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 121.65%. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $140.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 72.49%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $367.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.09 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.11.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39.Reduced: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 34.13%. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc still held 59,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.63%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $433.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc still held 5,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.
