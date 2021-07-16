Logo
Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Autodesk Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, AbbVie Inc

insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Munich, 2M, based Investment company Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Autodesk Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. As of 2021Q2, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 326 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAPITALANLAGEGESELLSCHAFT MBH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meag+munich+ergo+kapitalanlagegesellschaft+mbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAPITALANLAGEGESELLSCHAFT MBH
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 342,198 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
  2. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 431,194 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,610 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.55%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,714 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  5. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 36,297 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 31,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $519.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 48,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $207.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $203.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 314.11%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $295.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 30,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 580.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 179,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 660.24%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $143.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 48,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 1921.91%. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 62,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 1161.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 99,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 1374.99%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 122,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.

Sold Out: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAPITALANLAGEGESELLSCHAFT MBH. Also check out:

1. MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAPITALANLAGEGESELLSCHAFT MBH's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAPITALANLAGEGESELLSCHAFT MBH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAPITALANLAGEGESELLSCHAFT MBH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAPITALANLAGEGESELLSCHAFT MBH keeps buying
