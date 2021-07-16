Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Autodesk Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: LLY, TMO, MS, IPG, ADP, CCI, ILMN, GOLD, IP, FUTU, BAX, WDAY, MSI, AFL, ANSS, ZBRA, OKTA, KR, LYB, GNRC, KDP, FTV, TIXT, TFX, PODD, TECH, TTWO, POOL, CTLT, CAG, LVS, SJM, BEKE, C, LW, SIRI,

LLY, TMO, MS, IPG, ADP, CCI, ILMN, GOLD, IP, FUTU, BAX, WDAY, MSI, AFL, ANSS, ZBRA, OKTA, KR, LYB, GNRC, KDP, FTV, TIXT, TFX, PODD, TECH, TTWO, POOL, CTLT, CAG, LVS, SJM, BEKE, C, LW, SIRI, Added Positions: WPM, ADSK, IFF, OC, PFG, LKQ, RHI, LNC, VOYA, WU, NWL, HPQ, MHK, EQH, BBY, CHRW, DISCA, MOS, JD, AUY, HIG, HUM, IDXX, INTU, NIO, HPE, CFG, NTES, BIDU, NTR, PDD, CI, IVZ, SPGI, MTD, YUMC, TCOM, DVA, KMX, BMO, OMC, GPC, LOGI, LH, ZLAB, LOW, HBAN, HWM, WY, BGNE, ALL, BILI, TSLA, VIPS, TEVA, DVN, EDU, ZTO, CM, PXD, TFC, WAT, MLCO, DB, TDOC, TDY, SRE, ALLY, USB, CABO, GRMN, BKR, LNG,

WPM, ADSK, IFF, OC, PFG, LKQ, RHI, LNC, VOYA, WU, NWL, HPQ, MHK, EQH, BBY, CHRW, DISCA, MOS, JD, AUY, HIG, HUM, IDXX, INTU, NIO, HPE, CFG, NTES, BIDU, NTR, PDD, CI, IVZ, SPGI, MTD, YUMC, TCOM, DVA, KMX, BMO, OMC, GPC, LOGI, LH, ZLAB, LOW, HBAN, HWM, WY, BGNE, ALL, BILI, TSLA, VIPS, TEVA, DVN, EDU, ZTO, CM, PXD, TFC, WAT, MLCO, DB, TDOC, TDY, SRE, ALLY, USB, CABO, GRMN, BKR, LNG, Reduced Positions: NVDA, ABBV, AMGN, GOOG, MA, PG, INTC, WHR, CTXS, MSFT, CLX, UPS, MPC, CL, CPB, MCO, EBAY, KO, PGR, BWA, ADBE, CSCO, MFC, TD, DIS, AMP, BKNG, V, VZ, BDX, CDNS, TROW, ALLE, AIZ, HD, ACN, AMAT, BNS, DOV, PEP, SCHW, NKE, TGT, URI, ZTS, AMT, LRCX, RGA, MGA, SBUX, UNP, MELI, KEY, AXP, CNI, CAT, GILD, ROST, CRM, ENB, GIS, MCD, MMM, CAH, EW, KMB, CG, CNHI, PLD, GIB, EQR, K, MMC, SBAC, WM, NVR, BXP, SHW, STLD, MRK, NEM, TRV, ULTA, JNJ, ROP, RCL, TXN, BBD, BMY, TRI, WCN, TAL, ATVI, A, BIIB, BLK, CSX, CME, DE, ETN, ECL, EQIX, IBM, ITW, KSU, NSC, PNC, TJX, VRTX, L, CBOE, ABMD, AAP, ALGN, UHAL, AFG, AIG, ABC, ACGL, AJG, BLL, BMRN, BG, CNC, CNP, CERN, CGNX, ED, CPRT, CMI, XRAY, DRI, DXCM, DPZ, DD, EIX, EA, ERIE, EL, EXPD, FDS, FAST, BEN, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HOLX, HRL, HST, IEX, LII, MTB, MKTX, MAS, MKC, NDAQ, ES, NTRS, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PRU, DGX, RJF, RF, RMD, ROK, SIVB, SLB, SWK, STT, TSCO, TRMB, UGI, VFC, MTN, VLO, GWW, WST, WMB, WLTW, DAL, DFS, LULU, VMW, AWK, DISCK, FRC, HCA, FBHS, XYL, PSX, BURL, HLT, KEYS, KHC, KC,

NVDA, ABBV, AMGN, GOOG, MA, PG, INTC, WHR, CTXS, MSFT, CLX, UPS, MPC, CL, CPB, MCO, EBAY, KO, PGR, BWA, ADBE, CSCO, MFC, TD, DIS, AMP, BKNG, V, VZ, BDX, CDNS, TROW, ALLE, AIZ, HD, ACN, AMAT, BNS, DOV, PEP, SCHW, NKE, TGT, URI, ZTS, AMT, LRCX, RGA, MGA, SBUX, UNP, MELI, KEY, AXP, CNI, CAT, GILD, ROST, CRM, ENB, GIS, MCD, MMM, CAH, EW, KMB, CG, CNHI, PLD, GIB, EQR, K, MMC, SBAC, WM, NVR, BXP, SHW, STLD, MRK, NEM, TRV, ULTA, JNJ, ROP, RCL, TXN, BBD, BMY, TRI, WCN, TAL, ATVI, A, BIIB, BLK, CSX, CME, DE, ETN, ECL, EQIX, IBM, ITW, KSU, NSC, PNC, TJX, VRTX, L, CBOE, ABMD, AAP, ALGN, UHAL, AFG, AIG, ABC, ACGL, AJG, BLL, BMRN, BG, CNC, CNP, CERN, CGNX, ED, CPRT, CMI, XRAY, DRI, DXCM, DPZ, DD, EIX, EA, ERIE, EL, EXPD, FDS, FAST, BEN, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HOLX, HRL, HST, IEX, LII, MTB, MKTX, MAS, MKC, NDAQ, ES, NTRS, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PRU, DGX, RJF, RF, RMD, ROK, SIVB, SLB, SWK, STT, TSCO, TRMB, UGI, VFC, MTN, VLO, GWW, WST, WMB, WLTW, DAL, DFS, LULU, VMW, AWK, DISCK, FRC, HCA, FBHS, XYL, PSX, BURL, HLT, KEYS, KHC, KC, Sold Out: BABA, HSIC, AVB, PH, FTS, COF, PFE, AEM, NUE, LBRDK, PGRE, KRC, SLF, ESS, ARE, DEI, PSA, SPG, VAR, UDR, AKR, LUMN, ITUB, IRM, ARMK, PM,

Munich, 2M, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Autodesk Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. As of 2021Q2, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 326 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEAG MUNICH ERGO KAPITALANLAGEGESELLSCHAFT MBH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meag+munich+ergo+kapitalanlagegesellschaft+mbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 342,198 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 431,194 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,610 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,714 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 36,297 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 31,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $519.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 48,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $207.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $203.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 314.11%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $295.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 30,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 580.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 179,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 660.24%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $143.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 48,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 1921.91%. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 62,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 1161.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 99,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 1374.99%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 122,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.