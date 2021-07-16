Ashford Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

New Purchases: ESGV,

ESGV, Added Positions: FNDX, IVV, VTI, ACWI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ashford Advisors, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ashford Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashford+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 423,933 shares, 69.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 149,547 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 402,174 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.89% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 135,322 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 45,094 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ashford Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 45,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 402,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $101.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.