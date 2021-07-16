Ashford Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

For the details of Ashford Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashford+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ashford Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 423,933 shares, 69.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 149,547 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 402,174 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.89%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 135,322 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 45,094 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ashford Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 45,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 402,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Ashford Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $101.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ashford Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
