Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Nadler Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, United States Copper Index Fund, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nadler+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,725,352 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.64%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 203,458 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 336,566 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 146,514 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 249,291 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.947500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 308.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.079700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 463,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 82,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $435.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United States Copper Index Fund by 272.66%. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nadler Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
