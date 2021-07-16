Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: EFX, GILD, TGT, F, GSG,
- Added Positions: VONG, VTI, VO, SCHD, SCHG, SCHM, IVV, SCHV, VOO, CPER, IWR, IWB, IWP, IWS, VOE, TBF, MO, RDVY, MRNA, ABBV, VZ, CVX, TTD, GOGO, V, GE,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, VB, IWF, VUG, GLD, COF, AMD, AMZN, AAPL, SHOP, SPY, ADSK, DTN, ROKU, VEA, MRK, ALL, PFE, TSLA, INTC, PINS, FSLY, XOM, EW, COST, CF, T, PG, NFLX, IBM, BA,
- Sold Out: VBR, VGT, MU, MA, BLOK,
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,725,352 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.64%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 203,458 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 336,566 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 146,514 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 249,291 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.947500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 308.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.079700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 463,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 82,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $435.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United States Copper Index Fund by 272.66%. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02.
