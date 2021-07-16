Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: EFX, GILD, TGT, F, GSG,

Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, United States Copper Index Fund, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,725,352 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.64% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 203,458 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 336,566 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 146,514 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 249,291 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.947500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 308.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.079700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 463,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 82,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $435.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United States Copper Index Fund by 272.66%. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02.