Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Global Payments Inc

New Purchases: SCS,

SCS, Added Positions: SCHB, SCHF, IGSB, PYPL, SCHD, KO, XLC, FCX, DE, CB, XLY, SCHA, SBUX, GOOGL, XLV, SCHM, DOV, AAPL, BLK, MAR, NVDA, AMZN, SCHE, AMP, ABBV, HD, SCHW, WMT, TMO, XLF, NEE, PFE, SO, LZB, ALB,

SCHB, SCHF, IGSB, PYPL, SCHD, KO, XLC, FCX, DE, CB, XLY, SCHA, SBUX, GOOGL, XLV, SCHM, DOV, AAPL, BLK, MAR, NVDA, AMZN, SCHE, AMP, ABBV, HD, SCHW, WMT, TMO, XLF, NEE, PFE, SO, LZB, ALB, Reduced Positions: SHW, MSFT, TROW, CHD, AWK, MMM, DVY, ABT, BRK.B, PFF, BF.B, GPC, KMB, SPY, IYY, VIS, PEP, HON,

SHW, MSFT, TROW, CHD, AWK, MMM, DVY, ABT, BRK.B, PFF, BF.B, GPC, KMB, SPY, IYY, VIS, PEP, HON, Sold Out: VZ, GPN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $904 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+advisors+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,519,029 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 228,337 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 455,703 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 80,403 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 102,200 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.234500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 231,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $296.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.208500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.