Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Global Payments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $904 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+advisors+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,519,029 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 228,337 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 455,703 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 80,403 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 102,200 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
New Purchase: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.234500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 231,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $296.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.208500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
