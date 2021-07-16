Logo
Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Millburn Ridgefield Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Chile ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millburn Ridgefield Corp. As of 2021Q2, Millburn Ridgefield Corp owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Millburn Ridgefield Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millburn+ridgefield+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Millburn Ridgefield Corp
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 921,716 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 791,177 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,331,087 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 390,689 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30%
New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.148000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.71 and $94.8, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.605900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1231.99%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 599.62%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1049.67%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2033.70%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 449.98%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $31.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 143,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Millburn Ridgefield Corp. Also check out:

1. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Millburn Ridgefield Corp keeps buying
