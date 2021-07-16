American Research & Management Co. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Danaher Corp, Ansys Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Makepeace AD Co, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Research & Management Co. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Danaher Corp, Ansys Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Makepeace AD Co, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Marion, MA, based Investment company American Research & Management Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Danaher Corp, Ansys Inc, Balchem Corp, Visa Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Makepeace AD Co, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Merck Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Research & Management Co.. As of 2021Q2, American Research & Management Co. owns 371 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Research & Management Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+research+%26+management+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Research & Management Co.
  1. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 116,470 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,385 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  3. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 91,484 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 26,317 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 45,377 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $353.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1453.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $599.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $284.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 3000.00%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $284.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 105.96%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Balchem Corp (BCPC)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Balchem Corp by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $133.92, with an estimated average price of $128.65. The stock is now traded at around $130.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 205.13%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $323.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Makepeace AD Co (MAKE)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Makepeace AD Co. The sale prices were between $4550 and $4550, with an estimated average price of $4550.

Sold Out: Frontier Communications Corp (FTRCQ)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.31, with an estimated average price of $0.24.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: TranSwitch Corp (TXCCQ)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in TranSwitch Corp. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Research & Management Co.. Also check out:

1. American Research & Management Co.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. American Research & Management Co.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Research & Management Co.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Research & Management Co. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider