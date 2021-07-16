American Research & Management Co. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Danaher Corp, Ansys Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Makepeace AD Co, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc

Marion, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Danaher Corp, Ansys Inc, Balchem Corp, Visa Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Makepeace AD Co, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Merck Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Research & Management Co.. As of 2021Q2, American Research & Management Co. owns 371 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 116,470 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,385 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 91,484 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 26,317 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 45,377 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $353.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1453.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $599.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $284.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 3000.00%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $284.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 105.96%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Balchem Corp by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $133.92, with an estimated average price of $128.65. The stock is now traded at around $130.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 205.13%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $323.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Makepeace AD Co. The sale prices were between $4550 and $4550, with an estimated average price of $4550.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.31, with an estimated average price of $0.24.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in TranSwitch Corp. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.01.