KeyBank Expands Branding Relationship with Cardtronics at Locations across Colorado

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KeyBank Expands Branding Relationship with Cardtronics at Locations across Colorado

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2021

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank announced today an expansion of its branding relationship with Cardtronics, the world's largest ATM owner and operator at Kum & Go convenience store locations across Colorado.

Building on KeyBank's long-standing relationship with Cardtronics, the expanded branding agreement enables KeyBank to enhance its brand visibility in one of the fastest growing states in the country, while doubling its surcharge-free ATM access points in Colorado, where it currently operates 58 branch locations across the state.

The branding program provides financial institutions like KeyBank with immediate scale and brand visibility in key markets in the U.S. Through its extensive partnership with some of the best-known names in retail.

"Branding of these ATMs is part of KeyBank's commitment to offer convenient access to banking to the community," said Mike Katz, Colorado Market President at KeyBank. "We know when the banking experience is made more convenient, clients become more engaged and satisfied."

At $7B in deposits representing the fifth largest market share position in Colorado as of June 2020, KeyBank is an established financial institution with roots reaching back more than 190 years. KeyBank provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses.

"KeyBank has been a tremendous partner of Cardtronics, leveraging our ATM network to expand its reach beyond its existing branches and provide increased surcharge-free access to customers where they shop and live. This expanded agreement is a testament to both the value of ATM branding and the strong partnership established over the years with KeyBank," said Carter Hunt, Cardtronics Managing Director of North America.

All KeyBank-branded ATMs are surcharge-free for their customers.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM)
Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With our scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world's largest retail based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $176.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.cardtronics.com

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

keybank_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL46034&sd=2021-07-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keybank-expands-branding-relationship-with-cardtronics-at-locations-across-colorado-301335645.html

SOURCE KeyCorp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL46034&Transmission_Id=202107161330PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL46034&DateId=20210716
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment