More Than 34,000 Homes in Rural Counties of Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho Face Wildfire Threat

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nearly 30% of properties in Asotin--a small Washington county--are at risk of being damaged by currently burning fires

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 16, 2021

SEATTLE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — In total, 34,823 homes in rural counties across Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho are at risk of destruction as wildfires continue to burn, according to data from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Redfin_Logo.jpg

With more than 50 fires currently burning through Western states, many homes are at risk of damage, especially in smaller rural communities.

Properties at risk of being damaged by currently burning fires are those with county property records falling within a 5 miles buffer of active and recent fires reported by the Wildland Fire Interagency Geospatial Services Group, as of July 15, 2021, in California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Below are the top five counties with the highest percentage of homes currently facing fire risk.

State

County Name

Total Properties Within County

Total Properties

Within County at Risk

Percentage of Properties

at Risk Within the County

WA

Asotin County

7,264

2,159

29.7%

CA

Siskiyou County

15,815

2,259

14.3%

CA

Tulare County

112,859

15,885

14.1%

ID

Idaho County

3,106

278

9%

ID

Clearwater County

2,725

242

8.9%

Last month, Redfin published a report that found one-third of properties in Utah face future high fire risk. That's a larger share than any other Western U.S. state analyzed by Redfin. Colorado and Idaho came in second and third place, with 19% and 14.4% of properties at high risk, respectively. Less than 10% of homes in the following states have high risk: Oregon, Nevada, California, Washington and Arizona.

Properties at high risk of being damaged by future burning fires come from matching fire-risk scores (provided by ClimateCheck) with county records for eight of the 11 states in the contiguous U.S. West. Redfin classifies a property as having a future high fire-risk when it faces a high, very high, or extreme fire-risk score. ClimateCheck data is as of March 31, 2021. The value of homes at risk is the sum of the Redfin Estimates of the homes' market values as of June 25, 2021. For the county tables below, Redfin shows only those counties with at least 150 properties with high fire risk, and also dollar values of homes facing high fire risk for those counties where Redfin Estimates has coverage.

Oregon: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk


Share of homes facing high fire risk

Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk

Number of homes facing high fire risk

Gilliam County

92.8%

N/A

722

Harney County

88.6%

N/A

1,565

Wheeler County

85.5%

N/A

359

Jefferson County

70.5%

$543,219,498

1,357

Klamath County

64.2%

$3,929,387,237

16,655

Idaho: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk


Share of homes facing high fire risk

Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk

Number of homes facing high fire risk

Boise County

98.8%

N/A

942

Bear Lake County

97.5%

N/A

1,669

Adams County

95.4%

N/A

999

Lincoln County

92.1%

N/A

269

Caribou County

88.6%

N/A

1,314

Washington: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk


Share of homes facing high fire risk

Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk

Number of homes facing high fire risk

Okanogan County

83.4%

$3,375,584,083

11,063

Ferry County

80.8%

N/A

2,047

Lincoln County

78.1%

$359,328,227

1,874

Douglas County

70.7%

$3,179,555,065

7,447

Spokane County

45.2%

$27,535,450,170

67,113

California: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk


Share of homes facing high fire risk

Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk

Number of homes facing high fire risk

Amador County

67.5%

$3,050,032,475

6,850

Mariposa County

59.6%

N/A

2,495

El Dorado County

54.0%

$21,926,527,195

34,300

Calaveras County

53.4%

$6,586,350,212

17,280

Nevada County

45.7%

$19,615,406,228

25,101

About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

favicon.png?sn=SF46291&sd=2021-07-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-34-000-homes-in-rural-counties-of-washington-oregon-california-and-idaho-face-wildfire-threat-301335745.html

SOURCE Redfin

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF46291&Transmission_Id=202107161330PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF46291&DateId=20210716
