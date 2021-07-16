More Than 34,000 Homes in Rural Counties of Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho Face Wildfire Threat

Nearly 30% of properties in Asotin--a small Washington county--are at risk of being damaged by currently burning fires
SEATTLE, July 16, 2021
SEATTLE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — In total, 34,823 homes in rural counties across Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho are at risk of destruction as wildfires continue to burn, according to data from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
With more than 50 fires currently burning through Western states, many homes are at risk of damage, especially in smaller rural communities.
Properties at risk of being damaged by currently burning fires are those with county property records falling within a 5 miles buffer of active and recent fires reported by the Wildland Fire Interagency Geospatial Services Group, as of July 15, 2021, in California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
Below are the top five counties with the highest percentage of homes currently facing fire risk.
State
County Name
Total Properties Within County
Total Properties
Within County at Risk
Percentage of Properties
at Risk Within the County
WA
Asotin County
7,264
2,159
29.7%
CA
Siskiyou County
15,815
2,259
14.3%
CA
Tulare County
112,859
15,885
14.1%
ID
Idaho County
3,106
278
9%
ID
Clearwater County
2,725
242
8.9%
Last month, Redfin published a report that found one-third of properties in Utah face future high fire risk. That's a larger share than any other Western U.S. state analyzed by Redfin. Colorado and Idaho came in second and third place, with 19% and 14.4% of properties at high risk, respectively. Less than 10% of homes in the following states have high risk: Oregon, Nevada, California, Washington and Arizona.
Properties at high risk of being damaged by future burning fires come from matching fire-risk scores (provided by ClimateCheck) with county records for eight of the 11 states in the contiguous U.S. West. Redfin classifies a property as having a future high fire-risk when it faces a high, very high, or extreme fire-risk score. ClimateCheck data is as of March 31, 2021. The value of homes at risk is the sum of the Redfin Estimates of the homes' market values as of June 25, 2021. For the county tables below, Redfin shows only those counties with at least 150 properties with high fire risk, and also dollar values of homes facing high fire risk for those counties where Redfin Estimates has coverage.
Oregon: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk
Share of homes facing high fire risk
Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk
Number of homes facing high fire risk
Gilliam County
92.8%
N/A
722
Harney County
88.6%
N/A
1,565
Wheeler County
85.5%
N/A
359
Jefferson County
70.5%
$543,219,498
1,357
Klamath County
64.2%
$3,929,387,237
16,655
Idaho: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk
Share of homes facing high fire risk
Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk
Number of homes facing high fire risk
Boise County
98.8%
N/A
942
Bear Lake County
97.5%
N/A
1,669
Adams County
95.4%
N/A
999
Lincoln County
92.1%
N/A
269
Caribou County
88.6%
N/A
1,314
Washington: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk
Share of homes facing high fire risk
Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk
Number of homes facing high fire risk
Okanogan County
83.4%
$3,375,584,083
11,063
Ferry County
80.8%
N/A
2,047
Lincoln County
78.1%
$359,328,227
1,874
Douglas County
70.7%
$3,179,555,065
7,447
Spokane County
45.2%
$27,535,450,170
67,113
California: Counties With Highest Share of Homes at Future Risk
Share of homes facing high fire risk
Dollar value of homes facing high fire risk
Number of homes facing high fire risk
Amador County
67.5%
$3,050,032,475
6,850
Mariposa County
59.6%
N/A
2,495
El Dorado County
54.0%
$21,926,527,195
34,300
Calaveras County
53.4%
$6,586,350,212
17,280
Nevada County
45.7%
$19,615,406,228
25,101
