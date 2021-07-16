Top 2nd-Quarter Trades of the Yacktman Focused Fund

The Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30.

Operating as part of the Austin, Texas-based value investing firm Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), the fund is managed by Stephen Yacktman and Jason Subotky. It seeks long-term capital appreciation with a secondary focus on income, investing primarily in the common stocks of undervalued U.S. large-cap companies (though a significant portion of holdings are international companies). The portfolio managers also look for shareholder-oriented management teams.

Based on its investing criteria, the fund’s biggest buys for the quarter were PepsiCo Inc. ( PEP, Financial) and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. ( CNQ, Financial), while its biggest sells were Aggreko PLC ( LSE:AGK, Financial) and Sysco Corp. ( SYY, Financial).

PepsiCo

The fund added 620,000 shares to its investment in PepsiCo ( PEP, Financial), increasing the position by 95.38% for a total of 1,270,000 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $145.60.

PepsiCo is a famous American multinational beverage and snack company that owns popular brand names such as Pepsi, Lay’s and Quaker Oats. It records more than a billion sales per day and sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories.

On July 16, shares of PepsiCo traded around $155.83 for a market cap of $214.96 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is fairly valued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. While the cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is lower than 79% of industry peers, the Altman Z-Score of 3.84 suggests the company is not in danger of bankruptcy. The return on invested capital is consistently higher than the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company is creating value for shareholders.

Canadian Natural Resources

The fund also upped its stake in Canadian Natural Resources ( CNQ, Financial) by 1,452,001 shares, or 70.9%, for a total of 3,500,000 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.55 during the quarter.

Based in Calgary, Canada, Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent hydrocarbon exploration and production companies in the world. It operates mainly in Western Canada, the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea, Côte d'Ivoire and Gabon.

On July 16, shares of Canadian Natural Resources traded around $33.14 for a market cap of $39.55 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The current ratio of 0.81 and Altman Z-Score of 1.54 suggest the company will likely need to raise additional funds in order to continue operating. The three-year revenue growth rate is -1.6%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is -11.9%.

Aggreko

The fund sold out of its 2,890,601-share holding in Aggreko ( LSE:AGK, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by -1.03%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 8.64 British pounds ($11.91).

U.K.-based Aggreko is a global provider of modular, mobile power and adjacent heating and cooling solutions as well as temporary power generation and temperature control equipment. The company is set to be taken private by I Squared Capital Advisors and TDR Capital LLP.

On July 16, shares of Aggreko traded around 8.66 pounds for a market cap of 2.22 billion pounds. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

Aggreko’s takeover by private capital has been a contentious topic among shareholders since it was announced this past March. Some, including the company’s largest shareholder Liontrust Asset Management, opposed the deal because they believe that it undervalues Aggreko’s assets.

However, after a tough year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Aggreko’s board of directors found the all-cash buyout too attractive to pass up. The takeover values Aggreko at 2.3 billion pounds, which is why the stock shot up and has been trading near that market cap ever since shareholders first approved the offer.

Sysco

The fund trimmed its investment in Sysco ( SYY, Financial) by 300,000 shares, or 21.43%, for a remaining stake of 1,100,000 shares. The trade had a -0.70% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.68 during the quarter.

Sysco is a wholesale commercial food supplies company based in Houston. It markets and distributes food products, smallwares, kitchen equipment and tabletop items to restaurants, health care facilities, schools, hotels and more.

On July 16, shares of Sysco traded around $72.11 for a market cap of $36.91 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 3 out of 9 implies poor business operation, but the Altman Z-Score of 4.02 means the company is not at risk of bankruptcy. The ROIC has recently dropped below the WACC, indicating struggles with profitability.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the fund held shares in 55 stocks valued at a total of $3.59 billion. The turnover rate for the quarter was 5%.

The top holdings were Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. ( XKRX:005935, Financial) with 12.12% of the equity portfolio, Bollore SA ( XPAR:BOL, Financial) with 7.73% and PepsiCo with 5.24%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in consumer defensive, technology and communication services.