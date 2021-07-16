T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top 2nd-Quarter Trades

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed its portfolio for the second quarter, which ended on June 30. The top trades during the quarter included new buys into Huntington Bancshares Inc. ( HBAN, Financial) and Cigna Corp. ( CI, Financial), significant reductions in the fund’s Cisco Systems Inc. ( CSCO, Financial) and DuPont de Nemours Inc. ( DD, Financial) holdings and an addition to its Citrix Systems Inc. ( CTXS, Financial) position.

The fund's objective is to seek a high level of dividend income and long-term capital growth primarily through investments in stocks. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, with an emphasis on large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the fund’s portfolio contained 117 stocks, with 11 new holdings. It was valued at $18.47 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 6%. Top holdings include Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC, Financial), General Electric Co. ( GE, Financial), United Parcel Service Inc. ( UPS, Financial), Qualcomm Inc. ( QCOM, Financial) and Southern Co. ( SO, Financial).

The top represented sectors are financial services (23.32%), health care (14.82%) and industrials (12.16%).

Huntington Bancshares

The fund established a new holding in Huntington Bancshares ( HBAN, Financial) with the purchase of 10.25 million shares. During the quarter, the shares traded at an average price of $15.33. Overall, the new buy had a 0.79% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the fund has lost 8.74% on the holding.

Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small-business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.

On July 16, the stock was trading at $13.99 per share with a market cap of $20.66 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 5 out of 10. There are two severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue and poor financial strength. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 1.16 ranks it worse than 64.11% of the industry despite the ratio being the highest the company has seen in the last decade.

Huntington Bancshares ( HBAN, Financial) is also owned by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

Cisco

The long-term Cisco ( CSCO, Financial) holding was slashed by 43.75% during the quarter. The 2.59 million shares that were sold traded at an average price of $52.58 throughout the quarter. The fund has gained 107.26% on the holding and the sale had a -0.74% on the equity portfolio overall.

Cisco is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The infrastructure platforms group includes hardware and software products for switching, routing, data center and wireless applications. Its applications portfolio contains collaboration, analytics and internet of things products. The security segment contains Cisco's firewall and software-defined security products. In collaboration with Cisco's initiative on growing software and services, its revenue model is focused on increasing subscriptions and recurring sales.

As of July 16, the stock was trading at $53.79 per share with a market cap of $226.49 billion. The shares are trading at a fair value rating as seen on the GF Value Line chart.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. The strong profitability rank is propped up by superior operating and net margins that exceed at least 94% of competitors in the hardware industry.

Other top gurus invested include the Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) Global Value Fund, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio).

DuPont de Nemours

Another position to be cut down to size was the fund’s DuPont de Nemours ( DD, Financial) holding. The holding was cut by 52.96% with the sale of 1.52 million shares. The shares traded at an average price of $80.01 during the quarter and the fund has a total estimated giant of 75.96% on the holding during its lifetime. Overall, the sale had a -0.65% impact on the equity portfolio.

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 from the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the automotive, electronics and communication, construction, safety and protection and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek and Nomex, which tend to have a wide range of applications across multiple industries.

The stock was trading at $78.05 per share with a market cap of $41.50 billion on July 16. On the rise since 2020, the shares are trading at a modestly overvalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for declining revenue per share, new long-term debt and an Altman Z-Score of 1.1 placing the company at a higher risk of bankruptcy. Net income has fallen alongside revenue over the last several years and dipped into loss territory for 2020.

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s ARK Investment, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss and Simons' firm also have positions in Dupont ( DD, Financial).

Cigna

The fund also established a position in Cigna ( CI, Financial) during the second quarter. The position was established with the purchase of 420,000 shares, which had an impact of 0.54% on the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates a total loss of 6.28% on the holding after share prices fell from the average price of $249.66 per share paid during the quarter.

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM services were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts and are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, but it also operates in government programs, such as Medicare Advantage. The company operates mostly in the U.S. with 15 million medical members covered at the end of 2020, but its services extend internationally, covering another 2 million people.

On July 16, the stock was trading at $234.55 per share with a market cap of $80.18 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 9 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. While debt levels spiked in 2018 after the company’s merger, free cash flow and net income have increased drastically, allowing the company to pay down its debt.

Other top gurus invested in Cigna ( CI, Financial) include Hussman, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), Grantham, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio).

Citrix Systems

Rounding out the firm’s top trades was an addition to its relatively new position in Citrix Systems ( CTXS, Financial). The purchase of 690,000 shares boosted the holding by 97.18% and impacted the equity portfolio by 0.44% overall. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.87 during the quarter, but the holding has lost an estimated 8.79% since it was first established.

Citrix Systems provides virtualization software, including Virtual Apps and Desktops for desktop virtualization and Citrix Virtual Apps for application virtualization. The company also provides Citrix Endpoint Management for mobile device management, Citrix ADC for application delivery and Citrix SDWAN for routing, security and WAN monitoring.

As of July 16, the stock was trading at $116.39 per share with a market cap of $14.46 billion. The GF Value Line gives the stock a modestly undervalued rating as shares prices fell after the first quarter.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 6 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. In line with the company’s strong profitability rank, the company has seen increasing profits as their weighted average cost of capital has easily been supported by the return on invested capital.

Gurus also invested in Citrix Systems ( CTXS, Financial) include Hussman, Grantham, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio).