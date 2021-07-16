Yacktman Fund Buys U-Haul Parent Company, Sells 2 Stocks

The Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed its second-quarter portfolio earlier this week.

Managed by Stephen Yacktman and Jason Subotky, the Austin, Texas-based fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation and current income by combining elements of both growth and value investing strategies. When picking stocks, the portfolio managers focus on good businesses with shareholder-oriented management teams that are trading at a discount.

Keeping these considerations in mind, the fund entered one new position, sold out of two stocks and added to or reduced a handful of other existing holdings during the three months ended June 30. Notable trades included a new position in Amerco Inc. ( UHAL, Financial), boosts to the Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. ( CNQ, Financial) and PepsiCo Inc. ( PEP, Financial) stakes and the divestment of Ralph Lauren Corp. ( RL, Financial) and Aggreko PLC ( LSE:AGK, Financial) from the portfolio.

Amerco

The fund invested in 72,303 shares of Amerco, allocating 0.57% of the equity portfolio to the holding. The stock traded for an average price of $586.79 per share during the quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company, which is the parent of moving and self-storage giant U-Haul, has an $11.37 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $580.45 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-book ratio of 2.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly overvalued currently based on its historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

The valuation rank of 4 out of 10 aligns with this assessment since the share price and price-sales ratio are both approaching 10-year highs.

GuruFocus rated Amerco’s financial strength 4 out of 10 as well. Despite issuing approximately $795.9 million in new long-term debt, it is at a manageable level due to adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.73, however, warns the company could be at risk of bankruptcy since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The return on invested capital surpasses the weighted average cost of capital, indicating value creation in occurring.

The company’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating. Despite having a declining operating margin, it is also supported by returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform over half of its competitors. Amerco has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, which suggests business conditions are healthy, while consistent earnings and revenue growth contributed to a predictability rank of 3.5 out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 9.3% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Amerco, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest holding with 2.86% of its outstanding shares. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Hotchkis & Wiley, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio), the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) and several other gurus also own the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources

In its largest transaction for the quarter, the fund increased its Canadian Natural Resources ( CNQ, Financial) stake by 62.73%, buying 2.7 million shares. Shares traded for an average price of $33.55 each during the quarter.

The fund now holds 6.9 million shares total, which represent 3.37% of the equity portfolio and is its fifth-largest holding. GuruFocus estimates it has gained 14.07% on the investment since establishing it in the first quarter of this year.

The Canadian oil and gas producer has a market cap of $39.66 billion; its shares were trading around $33.31 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-book ratio of 1.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued.

The valuation rank of 4 out of 10 agrees with this assessment since the share price and price-sales ratio are both closing in on three-year highs.

Canadian Natural Resources’ financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 on the back of insufficient interest coverage and a low Altman Z-Score of 1.54 that warns the company could be in danger of going bankrupt. The WACC also eclipses the ROIC, indicating it struggles to create value while growing.

The company’s profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating, driven by margins and returns that are outperforming industry peers. Canadian Natural Resources also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, indicating operations are stable, but the one-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of a decline in revenue per share over the past three years. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return, on average, 1.1% annually.

With 0.59% stake, Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is Canadian Natural Resources’ largest guru shareholder. The stock is also held by the Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), azValor Internacional FI (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) azValor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio).

PepsiCo

The fund beefed up its long-held stake in PepsiCo by 26.67%, picking up 400,000 shares. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $145.60.

Yacktman now holds 1.9 million shares total, accounting for 3.74% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows it has gained an estimated 53.38% on the investment, which is the fourth-largest position currently.

The Purchase, New York-based food company, which is known for its assortment of snacks and nonalcoholic beverages, has a $214.96 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $155.70 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-book ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

The valuation rank of 4 out of 10, however, leans more toward overvaluation since the share price and price-sales ratio are both nearing 10-year highs.

GuruFocus rated PepsiCo’s financial strength 4 out of 10. In addition to adequate interest coverage, PepsiCo is supported by a high Altman Z-Score of 3.84, indicating it is in good standing even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The ROIC is also above the WACC, implying that the company is able to create value while growing.

The company’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating. Even though the operating margin is declining, the returns are outperforming a majority of competitors. PepsiCo also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6, and consistent earnings and revenue growth contributed to a three-star predictability rank. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return an average of 8.2% annually over a 10-year period.

Pioneer has the largest stake in PepsiCo with 0.47% of its outstanding shares. Other top guru investors include Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Dalio, Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Grantham, Cohen and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio).

Ralph Lauren

Impacting the equity portfolio by -0.70%, the fund sold all 404,000 shares of Ralph Lauren ( RL, Financial) in one fell swoop. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.04 each.

GuruFocus estimates Yacktman gained 18.25% on the investment, which was established in the first quarter of 2020.

The iconic fashion house headquartered in New York, which produces luxury clothing, accessories and lifestyle products, has a market cap of $7.97 billion; its shares were trading around $108.43 on Friday with a price-book ratio of 3.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

Ralph Lauren’s financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to poor interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.92 indicates the company is under pressure.

The company’s profitability fared a bit better with a 6 out of 10 rating. In addition to a declining operating margin, Ralph Lauren is being weighed down by negative returns that underperform a majority of industry peers. It also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, while the one-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of revenue per share declining over the past five years.

Of the gurus invested in Ralph Lauren, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss has the largest holding with 3.5% of outstanding shares. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Pioneer, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), Dalio, Cohen, Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) and Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) are also shareholders.

Aggreko

With an impact of -0.65%, the fund sold all 3.8 million shares of Aggreko (LSEAGK). During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 8.64 pounds ($11.90) each.

GuruFocus data shows Yacktman lost an estimated 47.36% on the investment, which was established in the fourth quarter of 2013.

The Glasgow, Scotland-based company, which supplies temporary power generation and temperature control equipment, has a market cap of 2.6 billion pounds; its shares traded around 8.66 pounds on Thursday with a price-book ratio of 1.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly overvalued currently.

The valuation rank of 7 out of 10, however, points to undervaluation even though the share price and price-sales ratio are closing in on three-year highs.

GuruFocus rated Aggreko’s financial strength 5 out of 10. In addition to poor interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.89 indicates the company is under pressure since the ROIC has fallen below the WACC, indicating poor value creation.

The company’s profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating on the back of a declining operating margin and negative returns that underperform a majority of competitors. Aggreko also has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3, implying operations are in poor shape, and due to declining revenue per share over the past several years, the one-star predictability rank is on watch.

No other gurus are currently invested in the stock.

Additonal trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, the fund managers also boosted its holding of Hyundai Motor Co. ( XKRX:005387, Financial) as well as trimmed positions in Macy’s Inc. ( M, Financial), Rinnai Corp. ( TSE:5947, Financial), Weatherford International PLC ( WFTLF, Financial), Beiersdorf AG ( BDRFY, Financial) and Brenntag SE ( XTER:BNR, Financial).

The fund’s $7.53 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of 57 stocks, is largely invested in the consumer defensive, communication services and technology sectors.

According to its website, the fund underperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2020 with a return of 15.28%. The benchmark posted an 18.4% return.