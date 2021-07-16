Sara-Bay Financial Buys Ranpak Holdings Corp, Cerecor Inc, Apple Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Cerence Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sara-Bay Financial Buys Ranpak Holdings Corp, Cerecor Inc, Apple Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Cerence Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sara-Bay Financial (Current Portfolio) buys Ranpak Holdings Corp, Cerecor Inc, Apple Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Ally Financial Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Cerence Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sara-Bay Financial. As of 2021Q2, Sara-Bay Financial owns 79 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sara-Bay Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sara-bay+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sara-Bay Financial
  1. Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) - 993,631 shares, 29.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 61,465 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
  3. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 32,866 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 15,922 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,465 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
New Purchase: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 271,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cerecor Inc (CERC)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Cerecor Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 48,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 901.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $89.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15.

Sold Out: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Reduced: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Sara-Bay Financial reduced to a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc by 28.16%. The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Sara-Bay Financial still held 2,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sara-Bay Financial. Also check out:

1. Sara-Bay Financial's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sara-Bay Financial's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sara-Bay Financial's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sara-Bay Financial keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider