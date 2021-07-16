Sara-Bay Financial Buys Ranpak Holdings Corp, Cerecor Inc, Apple Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Cerence Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc

New Purchases: PACK, CERC, AAPL, TRI, ALLY, MRO, VYM, MMQ, TMDI,

PACK, CERC, AAPL, TRI, ALLY, MRO, VYM, MMQ, TMDI, Added Positions: BAC, GLOB, CCI, ABBV, VNQ, BABA, CMI, ADM, WELL, ABT, MSFT, INTC, IVV, CSCO, PEG, PG, JNJ, FAST, PEP, RY, UL, WMT, DE, PAYX, BNS, IXUS, VB,

BAC, GLOB, CCI, ABBV, VNQ, BABA, CMI, ADM, WELL, ABT, MSFT, INTC, IVV, CSCO, PEG, PG, JNJ, FAST, PEP, RY, UL, WMT, DE, PAYX, BNS, IXUS, VB, Reduced Positions: EPAM, PYPL, ETSY, LGIH, JBL, PRAH, NVDA, NVEE, VZ, HD, NDSN, AMZN, PSA, PPG, ZTO, MPW, HON, EW, CVX,

EPAM, PYPL, ETSY, LGIH, JBL, PRAH, NVDA, NVEE, VZ, HD, NDSN, AMZN, PSA, PPG, ZTO, MPW, HON, EW, CVX, Sold Out: RP, CRNC, ATSG, STX, IPHI, TAL, CMCSA, MET,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ranpak Holdings Corp, Cerecor Inc, Apple Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Ally Financial Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Cerence Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sara-Bay Financial. As of 2021Q2, Sara-Bay Financial owns 79 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sara-Bay Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sara-bay+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) - 993,631 shares, 29.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 61,465 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 32,866 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 15,922 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,465 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 271,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Cerecor Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 48,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 901.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $89.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sara-Bay Financial reduced to a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc by 28.16%. The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Sara-Bay Financial still held 2,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.