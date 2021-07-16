Ccg Wealth Management, Llc Buys HomeStreet Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: HMST, ICSH, TSLA, CWB, TMO, VGT, T, IBM, IRM, LOW, CRM, ANTM, FB, SPYV,
- Added Positions: SPLG, IEFA, SCHD, SPYG, IJH, EEMV, IJR, AMZN, AAPL, VMBS, CSGP, LMT, BAC, AVGO, XBI, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, MINT, KMPR, TDY, CW, XOP, CMCSA, GOOGL, GOOG, IWN, MOS, ST, IWO, RTX, UNP, QCOM, SWKS, ABT, ATI, OGE, BRK.B, INTC, CVS, HD, ACN, AMX, PYPL, COST, NEE, WMT, JNJ, PEP, TJX, PFE,
- Sold Out: NHF, C, TFC,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 407,760 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 149,461 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
- HomeStreet Inc (HMST) - 250,726 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 75,787 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.32%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 98,493 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.67%
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in HomeStreet Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 250,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 130,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $643.848800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $520.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $403.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 98,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3578.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $12.63.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.Reduced: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Ccg Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.59%. The sale prices were between $50.41 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Ccg Wealth Management, Llc still held 55,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.
