Ccg Wealth Management, Llc Buys HomeStreet Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ccg Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys HomeStreet Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Tesla Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Citigroup Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccg+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 407,760 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 149,461 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
  3. HomeStreet Inc (HMST) - 250,726 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 75,787 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.32%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 98,493 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.67%
New Purchase: HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in HomeStreet Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 250,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 130,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $643.848800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $520.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $403.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 98,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3578.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $12.63.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Reduced: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.59%. The sale prices were between $50.41 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Ccg Wealth Management, Llc still held 55,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.



