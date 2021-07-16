TRH Financial, LLC Buys Carrier Global Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Sells Chevron Corp, VF Corp, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: RLY, PLTR, SPY, XOM,
- Added Positions: CARR, ROP, ATO, KMB, BDX, PG, EMR, MDT, T, RTX, TROW, ECL, MCD, SPGI, PEP, ADP, LOW, JNJ, KO, TGT, SWK, WMT, ABT, PPG, APD, AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, AMD, AAPL, VTI, SPDW, AEE, SPYV, SPEM,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, CVX, VFC, GD, ED, SYY, SPMD, WBA, PETQ, AFL, SHW, ABBV, DOV, JPM, HRL, SPSM, AMT, DIS, NSC, CSCO, SPYG, ZBRA, V, VZ, UBER, PFE, ET,
- Sold Out: MMM, MCHP, ITW, NKE, UNP, LNT, CTAS, UNH,
For the details of TRH Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trh+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TRH Financial, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 828,583 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 117,200 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 185,513 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,626 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 26,177 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.52%
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.258100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 29,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $432.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 308.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 66,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 322.65%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $486.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 469.08%. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 29,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 344.82%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 21,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 200.58%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $248.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 52,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6.Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)
TRH Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 50.77%. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. TRH Financial, LLC still held 12,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRH Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. TRH Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRH Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRH Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRH Financial, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment