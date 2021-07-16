TRH Financial, LLC Buys Carrier Global Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Sells Chevron Corp, VF Corp, General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases: RLY, PLTR, SPY, XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carrier Global Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Chevron Corp, VF Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRH Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TRH Financial, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 828,583 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 117,200 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 185,513 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,626 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Target Corp (TGT) - 26,177 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.52%

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.258100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 29,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $432.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 308.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 66,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 322.65%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $486.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 469.08%. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 29,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 344.82%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 21,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 200.58%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $248.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 52,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6.

TRH Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 50.77%. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. TRH Financial, LLC still held 12,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.