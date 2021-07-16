Northern Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- New Purchases: FB, GOOG,
- Added Positions: SLYV, SCHV, SCHG, IJR, VOE, IWP, MSFT, SCHE, VV, AMZN, AAPL, VO, BA, CVX, COST, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: FIBK, SCHP, SCHM, VTI, DLN, VYM, GLD, BND, NEE, ABT, SCHA,
- Sold Out: VIG, GBCI,
For the details of Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northern+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Northern Capital Management, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 167,998 shares, 21.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,764 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 200,990 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 140,704 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 91,978 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2637.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 42.34%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 83,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Northern Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.Sold Out: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
Northern Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $53.1 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $58.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northern Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northern Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment