Northern Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Glacier Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Northern Capital Management, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 167,998 shares, 21.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,764 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 200,990 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 140,704 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 91,978 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2637.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 42.34%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 83,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Northern Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $53.1 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $58.49.