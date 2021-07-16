Addison Capital Co Buys DraftKings Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Northfield Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: DCOM, STL, ABT, BKH, MDT,
- Added Positions: DKNG, NYCB, STZ, EA, MSFT, RCII, DIS, PEP, LNG, CPRT, ABBV, EXPE, VZ, SGEN, MRK, OCFC, TEVA, BA, UMH, HUBS, SQ, PGC, ADBE, FMC, DD, D, CSCO, DOW, BDX, EPD, CTVA,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, NFBK, JPM, CVX, XOM, HD, TIP, NVDA, UPS, FTS, WIP, MMM, BLV, PM, RTX, HON, BAC, FB, NVT, LTHM, LTPZ, SCHP,
For the details of Addison Capital Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addison+capital+co/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 57,715 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 190,696 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 33,934 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 46,509 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 111,391 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $67.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $125.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Addison Capital Co added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 1462.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 59,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Addison Capital Co added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 286.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 242,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 329.69%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $157.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.
