Addison Capital Co Buys DraftKings Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Northfield Bancorp Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DraftKings Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Northfield Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addison Capital Co. As of 2021Q2, Addison Capital Co owns 117 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 57,715 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 190,696 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 33,934 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 46,509 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 111,391 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $67.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $125.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 1462.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 59,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 286.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 242,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 329.69%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $157.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.