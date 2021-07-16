Addison Capital Co Buys DraftKings Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Northfield Bancorp Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Addison Capital Co Buys DraftKings Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Northfield Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Addison Capital Co (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Northfield Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addison Capital Co. As of 2021Q2, Addison Capital Co owns 117 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Addison Capital Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addison+capital+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Addison Capital Co
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 57,715 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 190,696 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 33,934 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 46,509 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  5. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 111,391 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
New Purchase: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $67.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $125.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 1462.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 59,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 286.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 242,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 329.69%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $157.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Addison Capital Co. Also check out:

1. Addison Capital Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Addison Capital Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Addison Capital Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Addison Capital Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider