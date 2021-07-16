Logo
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc Buys Herman Miller Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Sells M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Extended Stay America Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Herman Miller Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Marten Transport, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, sells M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Rush Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc. As of 2021Q2, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 161 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+counselors+of+maryland+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC
  1. Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 2,235,677 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
  2. Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) - 2,779,298 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
  3. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 1,169,241 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
  4. Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) - 683,269 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
  5. Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) - 3,004,440 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,036,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,714,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,811,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,012,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $28.64, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,205,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in PJT Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $77.5, with an estimated average price of $71.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 406,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 103.76%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 292,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp by 74.94%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,260,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,779,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,133,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netgear Inc (NTGR)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Netgear Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $36.15 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $38.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,197,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,063,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

Sold Out: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $68.72.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sold Out: Knoll Inc (KNL)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Knoll Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC. Also check out:

