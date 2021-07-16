Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc Buys Herman Miller Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Sells M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Extended Stay America Inc

- New Purchases: MLHR, TMHC, TDS, BHLB, MRTN, PJT, MATX, AUDC, HNGR, MYE, DCOM, DISCA, HBAN, UNVR,
- Added Positions: CBRL, GLDD, TSEM, CALM, DRQ, NTGR, TCBI, ASTE, FCPT, FRME, NWE, EAF, WGO, OEC, SMP, KLIC, LNTH, MTDR, MEI, OXM, BDC, DLX, GPI, JW.A, RBC, TPH, CNOB, KRG, ARGO, PRAA, MODV, KAR, CNDT, ABCB, MTRN, EPC, GEF, MTX, PPBI, PRGS, SFNC, THS, URBN, VBTX, AIN, CBZ, CSGS, BANC, GVA, HSC, HUBG, KAMN, MTG, NTCT, SBCF, UMH, VRNT, WERN, ICFI, CENTA, KN, ABM, EFSC, SR, NUVA, SASR, SXI, CODI, FBMS, PEB, DOC, EPAC, BHE, FBNC, AUB, UEIC, LOCO, ESRT, CTT, BDN, DY, SP, MWA, FI, CGNT, CGNT, ESTE, ITGR, SHO, ANIP, LNDC, KALU, ROIC, FUL, ACGL, CPT, FFIV, FLS, HOLX, KNX, TSN, FANG, PINC,
- Reduced Positions: IDA, STL, AEIS, ENSG, PNFP, DBI, NXGN, ALB, PWR, SLM, WHR,
- Sold Out: MDC, ONTO, STAY, QTS, RUSHA, KNL, TCBK, PRSP, TOL, J, TCF,
These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC
- Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 2,235,677 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
- Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) - 2,779,298 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
- Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 1,169,241 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
- Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) - 683,269 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
- Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) - 3,004,440 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,036,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,714,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,811,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,012,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $28.64, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,205,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in PJT Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $77.5, with an estimated average price of $71.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 406,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 103.76%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 292,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp by 74.94%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,260,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,779,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,133,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netgear Inc (NTGR)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Netgear Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $36.15 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $38.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,197,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,063,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.35.Sold Out: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $68.72.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: Knoll Inc (KNL)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Knoll Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.66.
