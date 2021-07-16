Tarbox Group, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, Myovant Sciences, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tarbox Group, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, Myovant Sciences, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Tarbox Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Myovant Sciences, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Trex Co Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, CoreLogic Inc, Viavi Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tarbox Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Tarbox Group, Inc. owns 1151 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tarbox Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tarbox+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tarbox Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 355,928 shares, 27.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 201,629 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 553,513 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 519,840 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 136,226 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
New Purchase: Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $96.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.09 and $109.48, with an estimated average price of $102.68. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 160.24%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2637.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 102.08%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $412.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 112.63%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.961000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22.

Sold Out: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vector Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.98 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.04.

Sold Out: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46.

Sold Out: Innospec Inc (IOSP)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Innospec Inc. The sale prices were between $90 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $99.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tarbox Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Tarbox Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tarbox Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tarbox Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tarbox Group, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider