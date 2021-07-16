Tarbox Group, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, Myovant Sciences, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

New Purchases: MYOV, NAC, TREX, AWI, EXEL, ESML, NKX, MUC, KBE, KBWB, JNK, INDA, BWG, BTT, PCI, ETX, XBI, XLE, SBLK, SCIF, EHI, NLY, CSTE, PRIM, CALA, KPTI, AFI, IQ, PFF, LNTH, DBX, GOLD, DXYN, SANA, BHC, VGT, EAD, REVG, BOLT, BOLT, BYND, PTON, PLSE, CRSR, PLTR, DIA, RUN, EVA, ALC, APPN, AVLR, GSKY, APRN, NMRK, ADT, WH, RCUS, UBX, COGT, DCOM, DNP, XLF, XLI, YELL, NVS, GT, TC50, PENN, LXRX, PCK, TNL, NEA, ADXS, PRTY, UVE, SESN, TXMD, GNRC, PRTA, ATNM, COTY, SPNT, CNCE, CZR, BLCM, DEA,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Myovant Sciences, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Trex Co Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, CoreLogic Inc, Viavi Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tarbox Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Tarbox Group, Inc. owns 1151 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 355,928 shares, 27.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 201,629 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 553,513 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 519,840 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 136,226 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $96.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.09 and $109.48, with an estimated average price of $102.68. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 160.24%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2637.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 102.08%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $412.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 112.63%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.961000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vector Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.98 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.04.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Innospec Inc. The sale prices were between $90 and $105.95, with an estimated average price of $99.31.