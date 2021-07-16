Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys Dow Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer Inc, Sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

New Purchases: DOW, LLY, PFE, COST,

Kingsport, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dow Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, FedEx Corp, sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aldebaran Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 44,578 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 105,001 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,057 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,175 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,729 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $232.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $412.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $293.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99.