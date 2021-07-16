Logo
Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys Dow Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer Inc, Sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kingsport, TN, based Investment company Aldebaran Financial Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, FedEx Corp, sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aldebaran Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aldebaran+financial+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aldebaran Financial Inc.
  1. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 44,578 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 105,001 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,057 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  4. American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,175 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,729 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $232.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $412.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $293.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aldebaran Financial Inc.. Also check out:

1. Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aldebaran Financial Inc. keeps buying
