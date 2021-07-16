Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys Xilinx Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells VF Corp, Schneider National Inc, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys Xilinx Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells VF Corp, Schneider National Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Xilinx Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Polaris Inc, Icon PLC, sells VF Corp, Schneider National Inc, AT&T Inc, Dow Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. As of 2021Q2, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 940 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+investments+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC
  1. Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,549,966 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 267,766 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,068,456 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,353 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,101 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
New Purchase: National Research Corp (NRC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in National Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $47.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $403.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $130.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 104,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 149.16%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.046800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 111,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.193600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 134,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Polaris Inc (PII)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 7785.50%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $217.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC. Also check out:

1. FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider