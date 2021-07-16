Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys Xilinx Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells VF Corp, Schneider National Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: NRC, VGT, VTEB, AMN, AIN, APT, AMED, CRMT, ABC, ABR, ARNA, ARW, ABG, AVT, SAN, OZK, BCS, BRKS, BRKR, CBRL, CRS, CHE, CME, PLCE, COLM, DAR, DEO, UFS, DRQ, ECPG, EQT, EXEL, FBC, ALT, EHC, HMC, HUBG, DIN, NSIT, JBL, KFY, LSTR, MDC, MHO, MAN, VTRS, NCR, NYMT, NDSN, OXM, PCG, PTC, PDCO, PENN, PDCE, PPC, SGMO, SBGI, SAH, EQNR, STLD, TKR, TOL, USPH, UNFI, KMPR, VSH, WLL, KTOS, WWD, WWE, SPB, IRBT, COWN, TNL, EVR, AVXL, FSLR, TTGT, TWO, CELH, RGA, SEM, IRWD, HEAR, WD, PCRX, TROX, DOOR, CHEF, CLVS, EPAM, FIVE, SRC, RLGY, CONE, VOYA, NRZ, PFSI, AGIO, SFM, XLRN, OMF, COMM, ESNT, CHGG, SC, VRNS, TWOU, ZEN, XENT, CWEN, EVH, CC, OLLI, PRPL, SITE, USFD, VST, ATH, CADE, AM, AQUA, QTRX, GTES, LOVE, GH, CMBM, ADPT, REAL, NKLA, GBIO, RBLX, ANGL, BIL, IGIB, FDN, FUTY, HYLB, IBB, IEFA, KBWB, SRVR, VCIT, VFH, XLB, XLC,

VFC, SNDR, T, AAPL, GIS, V, MSFT, WCC, DHR, EXPD, LOW, USB, APH, LLY, ENB, IBM, NUE, ROST, WM, FTV, DOW, AEP, AMP, AMGN, BIIB, BMY, D, HON, INTC, LIN, ROP, SYK, UNP, WFC, AMCR, CARR, GLD, VTI, ASML, ALB, AWR, AMAT, BMO, GOLD, BDX, CRH, CNI, CP, VALE, DXC, CLB, DE, DVN, DD, EWBC, ERIC, HDB, HAL, HPQ, ING, INFY, JACK, J, JNPR, LMT, MGA, MTZ, MTD, NTES, OKE, IX, OSK, PRFT, PHG, RWT, REGN, RIO, SONY, SWK, STE, SNPS, TSM, TEX, UBS, UCTT, UL, VRSN, WDFC, WAB, WBA, WERN, WTFC, EDU, AER, LULU, MELI, ENSG, GNRC, ST, LYB, GM, BKU, YNDX, XYL, VAC, APTV, BLMN, BOOT, RACE, SMPL, LW, ALC, NVST, GVI, IDV, IJJ, IVE, IWF, KRE, MGV, SCHD, SCHF, SCZ, TLT, VBR, VIG, VOE, VYM, XBI, XLF, XLK, Sold Out: MOAT, BYND, PLTR, ARKG, ARKK, CMBS, EFAV, EMB, EMLC, FTSM, IBUY, LIT, DOCU, PGX, PXF, RSP, SMH, TAN, VGIT, VGSH, VT, VXF, XME, WAL, FLIR, ROCK, HSBC, IO, MRVL, MRCY, STX, SNN, UGI, VAR, XEC, VG, EBS, FOLD, FTI, TNET, YY, QTS, TWTR, UPLD, BHVN,

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xilinx Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Polaris Inc, Icon PLC, sells VF Corp, Schneider National Inc, AT&T Inc, Dow Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. As of 2021Q2, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 940 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,549,966 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 267,766 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,068,456 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,353 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,101 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in National Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $47.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $403.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $130.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 104,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 149.16%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.046800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 111,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.193600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 134,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 7785.50%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $217.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55.