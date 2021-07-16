Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Target Corp, Appian Corp, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: VNQ, CMCSA, GOOGL, NRG, TSM, GOOG, NIO, ZM, GLD, ITOT, QQQ, SMTS,

VNQ, CMCSA, GOOGL, NRG, TSM, GOOG, NIO, ZM, GLD, ITOT, QQQ, SMTS, Added Positions: IVW, MBB, FLOT, IEMG, SHY, IVE, IPAC, IEUR, IJK, IEI, IEF, HYG, SUB, BRK.B, RDS.A, AMZN, TLT, AAPL, TSLA, IWF, FB, MU, AMD, RPV, GOVT, TDOC, HYD, MSFT, ABBV, EPD, CLX, MUB, PYPL, CVX, ROKU,

IVW, MBB, FLOT, IEMG, SHY, IVE, IPAC, IEUR, IJK, IEI, IEF, HYG, SUB, BRK.B, RDS.A, AMZN, TLT, AAPL, TSLA, IWF, FB, MU, AMD, RPV, GOVT, TDOC, HYD, MSFT, ABBV, EPD, CLX, MUB, PYPL, CVX, ROKU, Reduced Positions: IVV, IJR, IJH, IWM, XOM, IWD, IEFA, LUV, SPY, IXUS, IWB, CMBS, SHOP, T, EMB, ISTB, SO, NVDA, HD, BP, IWR, MMM,

IVV, IJR, IJH, IWM, XOM, IWD, IEFA, LUV, SPY, IXUS, IWB, CMBS, SHOP, T, EMB, ISTB, SO, NVDA, HD, BP, IWR, MMM, Sold Out: TGT, APPN, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Comcast Corp, sells Target Corp, Appian Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $699 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/willis+johnson+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,581,613 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 666,695 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 838,572 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 587,994 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 440,494 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $363.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $98.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 76.75%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3578.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 39.27%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $643.848800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 60.25%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.

Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.