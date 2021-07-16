Strategic Wealth Designers Buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Wintrust Financial Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Realty Income Corp

New Purchases: REMX, KEYS, BLV, TIP, A, PYPL, CSCO, BABA, MMM, LLY, ANTM, NLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, sells Wintrust Financial Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Realty Income Corp, Castor Maritime Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Designers. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Wealth Designers owns 87 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 909,194 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.06% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 585,718 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.87% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 215,627 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,486 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,139 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00%

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $155.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $295.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.06%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $42.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 909,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $91.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 215,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3578.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 88,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $432.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 30,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 242,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in Castor Maritime Inc. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $7.61, with an estimated average price of $4.15.