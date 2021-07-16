Logo
Strategic Wealth Designers Buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Wintrust Financial Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Realty Income Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strategic Wealth Designers (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, sells Wintrust Financial Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Realty Income Corp, Castor Maritime Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Designers. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Wealth Designers owns 87 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Wealth Designers's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+designers/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Wealth Designers
  1. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 909,194 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.06%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 585,718 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.87%
  3. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 215,627 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.79%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,486 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.45%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,139 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $155.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $295.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.06%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $42.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 909,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $91.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 215,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3578.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 88,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $432.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 30,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 242,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Sold Out: Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM)

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in Castor Maritime Inc. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $7.61, with an estimated average price of $4.15.



insider