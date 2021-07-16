Logo
Secure Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust U

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Secure Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Strattec Security Corp, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Secure Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Secure Asset Management, LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Secure Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/secure+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Secure Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,192 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,555 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.24%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,802 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
  4. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 150,621 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.88%
  5. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 14,335 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.83%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $166.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 21,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield NY Quality FD, Inc (MYN)

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield NY Quality FD, Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.327300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 33,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $727.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.24%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $434.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 48,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 997.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 72,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 263.83%. The purchase prices were between $328.91 and $347.39, with an estimated average price of $340.34. The stock is now traded at around $347.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 14,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 581.47%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 5,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $44.14 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 150,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 122.90%. The purchase prices were between $107.87 and $154.78, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89.

Sold Out: Strattec Security Corp (STRT)

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Strattec Security Corp. The sale prices were between $43.3 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $47.87.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Secure Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

