Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Riversedge Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riversedge Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Riversedge Advisors, Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riversedge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 383,066 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 599,255 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 668,608 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.76%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 411,021 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 607,885 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $727.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2637.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 81 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $146.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 668,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 607,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 323,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $44.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 152,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 131,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $27.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider