Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

- New Purchases: JPM, NVDA, GOOGL, GPC, GOOG, TDOC, NEAR, GLDM,
- Added Positions: SCHF, SPYV, SPYG, VTEB, BND, SPEM, HYLB, HYMB, VEA, VWO, VWOB, EBND, EMLC, BAC, EMB, SCHO, AAPL, ACWV, VTIP, AMZN, SHM, FB, MSFT, MINT, BIL, BKLN, USMV, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, RSP, LGLV, CIL,
- Sold Out: PCY,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 383,066 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 599,255 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 668,608 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.76%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 411,021 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 607,885 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $727.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2637.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 81 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $146.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 668,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 607,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 323,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $44.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 152,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 131,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $27.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
