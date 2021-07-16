Logo
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Kemper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resonant+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,689 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%
  2. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 588,680 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 192,849 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.53%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 107,502 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 330,978 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
New Purchase: Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $41.95, with an estimated average price of $41.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.864100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 585,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 85,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $85.614100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.977500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 129,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.07%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 35,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $56.09 and $171.55, with an estimated average price of $77.21.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $53.36.

Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.17.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $48.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
