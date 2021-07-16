Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

New Purchases: DSTL, XLE, RWK, IWR, NUSC, CAH, OTIS, GUNR, EXC, FB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Kemper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,689 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 588,680 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 192,849 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.53% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 107,502 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 330,978 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $41.95, with an estimated average price of $41.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.864100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 585,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 85,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $85.614100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.977500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 129,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.07%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 35,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $56.09 and $171.55, with an estimated average price of $77.21.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $53.36.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.17.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $48.19.