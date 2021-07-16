NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, MGM Resorts International, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: LUV, FISV, KSU, WY, CI, DLTR, HPE, NSC, XRAY, DISCK, KHC, CTXS, HCA, DELL, STX, VRSK, GM, TAP, ORCL, ANTM, MET, IRM, CBRE, EXPE, TTWO, DTE, MAR, BAX, LRCX, AME, CPB, BKNG, TMUS, UHS, HSIC, HIG, NXPI, BMO, BIIB, DVA, NDAQ, ODFL, WRK, UNH, ETR, UTHR, XEL, PFPT, ACN, SO, EQR, WRB, WDC, AFL, ABC, WCN, DAL, CSGP, ON, ANET, INTC, PXD, UAL, ZBH, ELAN, DHI, CCK, LHX, KNX, LIN, WEC, WDAY, T, ES, NUE, WBA, EPAM, APA, CPT, WU, DD, HOG, LOW, PEG, SWK, AVGO, SJM, USB, IQV, CNP, MHK, TEVA, AMP, TD, SSNC, PHM, AMAT, LH, RY, DXC, FFIV, HPQ, PODD, AAL, AKAM, DRI, JBHT, MOH, RL, LNG, BEN, MCHP, ROST, HUM, MU, VZ, 4LRA, BA, CHD, ED, EFX, DGX, COO, KLAC, KSS, TXN, FNV, BURL, BAM, GPC, HST, LNC, ROL, WHR, J, URI, CDW, PAYC, ZEN, AEP, CIEN, GLW, DLR, INCY, NOV, VRSN, KDP, ABBV, TRU, AEE, BAC, CE, FDX, MCK, PG, TSCO, CHRW, LEN, PGR, TDY, BX, DISH, IEX, IONS, K, RJF, TFX, WAB, BNS, CDNS, CMA, FICO, PTC, LITE, OKTA, IP, JPM, SKX, TXT,
- Added Positions: LVS, GPN, DISCA, ADM, JNJ, CTSH, CVS, CB, CSX, CZR, VTRS, MNST, FIS, NLOK, TSN, SBUX, MAS, FITB, FTV, MDT, COF, QSR, VOYA, BIDU, ITW, AVY, CNI, BRK.B, ALL, GOOG, AIG, SIVB, CCL, AJG, PKG, SLB, CLX, DIS, BLL, DRE, SYY, ATUS, HRL, EL, MKTX, VRTX, FLT, NEM, MPW, PEAK, WPM, TRV, PLD, NLY, SHW, PPG, GE, FMC, MTB, BXP, PFG, BABA, WYNN, MA, NLSN, HES, ADSK, BMRN, PCAR, MKC,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, MGM, ALB, CMI, AAPL, RCL, Z, COUP, SGEN, SPG, MPC, MTCH, ARE, HLT, ATVI, TEL, MOS, KEY, GWW, HAL, BHC, SRPT, BWA, TFC, TJX, NEE, YUM, SQ, CINF, ARMK, ET, APH, V, BDX, RF, FRC, AYX, ZION, HFC, LYB, LUMN, ESS, PRU, EMN, HUBS, IPG, BKR, ECL, CFG, OMC, FCX, HEI, HON, CGC, BR, SUI, VNO, WMT, PRGO, MCD, NFLX, EA, LDOS, ALGN, UNP, OHI, PEN, CHKP, HAS, SU,
- Sold Out: IWM, CMCSA, TWTR, GS, DOCU, LLY, FOXA, RNG, ROKU, MDB, SNAP, ICE, TTD, QCOM, MS, ALXN, XLNX, NKE, VLO, AXP, IDXX, APTV, ETN, ILMN, DVN, UPS, DFS, CME, LYV, JCI, MSFT, SPLK, SIRI, OXY, SYK, STZ, MRNA, VFC, PYPL, REGN, TWLO, AMZN, ABT, AES, PFE, FANG, BBY, INTU, ETSY, CERN, CTAS, UL, GWRE, MLM, IAC, SCHW, PAYX, TROW, CMG, AON, ULTA, LW, QQQ, GILD, CPRT, DE, EMR, AMD, INFY, CRM, LBRDK, EPD, HBAN, IT, CL, PII, TSLA, SYF, SHOP, KO, COP, O, ISRG, MRK, XOM, ROK, CF, TMO, VTR, WMB, BRO, BLUE, KMB, PSX, CVNA, FDS, VMC, BAH, RTX, CAT, TDG, OKE, WPC, APO, ADP, WELL, RGLD, VST, APD, DOV, JNPR, XYL, EW, TT, VOD, CLR, BLK, COG, CONE, DXCM, EIX, FE, MXIM, SWKS, MPLX, BMY, SEE,
For the details of NuWave Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuwave+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NuWave Investment Management, LLC
- Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 38,400 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 15,469 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 8,354 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 659.45%
- Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 28,527 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1266.24%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 4,885 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $49.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 38,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 15,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 37,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 1266.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 28,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 659.45%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $195.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 8,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 3225.52%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 36,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 898.46%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 2127.62%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 215.77%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.
