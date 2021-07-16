NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, MGM Resorts International, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, MGM Resorts International, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Parsippany, NJ, based Investment company NuWave Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Kansas City Southern, Global Payments Inc, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, MGM Resorts International, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Comcast Corp, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NuWave Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, NuWave Investment Management, LLC owns 320 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NuWave Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuwave+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NuWave Investment Management, LLC
  1. Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 38,400 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 15,469 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 8,354 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 659.45%
  4. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 28,527 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1266.24%
  5. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 4,885 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $49.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 38,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 15,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 37,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 1266.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 28,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 659.45%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $195.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 8,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 3225.52%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 36,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 898.46%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 2127.62%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 215.77%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of NuWave Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. NuWave Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NuWave Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NuWave Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NuWave Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider