NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, MGM Resorts International, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: LUV, FISV, KSU, WY, CI, DLTR, HPE, NSC, XRAY, DISCK, KHC, CTXS, HCA, DELL, STX, VRSK, GM, TAP, ORCL, ANTM, MET, IRM, CBRE, EXPE, TTWO, DTE, MAR, BAX, LRCX, AME, CPB, BKNG, TMUS, UHS, HSIC, HIG, NXPI, BMO, BIIB, DVA, NDAQ, ODFL, WRK, UNH, ETR, UTHR, XEL, PFPT, ACN, SO, EQR, WRB, WDC, AFL, ABC, WCN, DAL, CSGP, ON, ANET, INTC, PXD, UAL, ZBH, ELAN, DHI, CCK, LHX, KNX, LIN, WEC, WDAY, T, ES, NUE, WBA, EPAM, APA, CPT, WU, DD, HOG, LOW, PEG, SWK, AVGO, SJM, USB, IQV, CNP, MHK, TEVA, AMP, TD, SSNC, PHM, AMAT, LH, RY, DXC, FFIV, HPQ, PODD, AAL, AKAM, DRI, JBHT, MOH, RL, LNG, BEN, MCHP, ROST, HUM, MU, VZ, 4LRA, BA, CHD, ED, EFX, DGX, COO, KLAC, KSS, TXN, FNV, BURL, BAM, GPC, HST, LNC, ROL, WHR, J, URI, CDW, PAYC, ZEN, AEP, CIEN, GLW, DLR, INCY, NOV, VRSN, KDP, ABBV, TRU, AEE, BAC, CE, FDX, MCK, PG, TSCO, CHRW, LEN, PGR, TDY, BX, DISH, IEX, IONS, K, RJF, TFX, WAB, BNS, CDNS, CMA, FICO, PTC, LITE, OKTA, IP, JPM, SKX, TXT,

LVS, GPN, DISCA, ADM, JNJ, CTSH, CVS, CB, CSX, CZR, VTRS, MNST, FIS, NLOK, TSN, SBUX, MAS, FITB, FTV, MDT, COF, QSR, VOYA, BIDU, ITW, AVY, CNI, BRK.B, ALL, GOOG, AIG, SIVB, CCL, AJG, PKG, SLB, CLX, DIS, BLL, DRE, SYY, ATUS, HRL, EL, MKTX, VRTX, FLT, NEM, MPW, PEAK, WPM, TRV, PLD, NLY, SHW, PPG, GE, FMC, MTB, BXP, PFG, BABA, WYNN, MA, NLSN, HES, ADSK, BMRN, PCAR, MKC, Reduced Positions: PANW, MGM, ALB, CMI, AAPL, RCL, Z, COUP, SGEN, SPG, MPC, MTCH, ARE, HLT, ATVI, TEL, MOS, KEY, GWW, HAL, BHC, SRPT, BWA, TFC, TJX, NEE, YUM, SQ, CINF, ARMK, ET, APH, V, BDX, RF, FRC, AYX, ZION, HFC, LYB, LUMN, ESS, PRU, EMN, HUBS, IPG, BKR, ECL, CFG, OMC, FCX, HEI, HON, CGC, BR, SUI, VNO, WMT, PRGO, MCD, NFLX, EA, LDOS, ALGN, UNP, OHI, PEN, CHKP, HAS, SU,

Parsippany, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Fiserv Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Kansas City Southern, Global Payments Inc, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, MGM Resorts International, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Comcast Corp, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NuWave Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, NuWave Investment Management, LLC owns 320 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NuWave Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuwave+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 38,400 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 15,469 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 8,354 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 659.45% Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 28,527 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1266.24% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 4,885 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $49.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 38,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 15,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 37,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 1266.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 28,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 659.45%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $195.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 8,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 3225.52%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 36,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 898.46%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 2127.62%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 215.77%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.