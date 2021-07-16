Insight Folios Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, 3M Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: SPDW, MMM, UNH, LOW, TROW, ED, MSFT, AMZN, GPC, AOS, SWK, PPG, CINF, DOV, LEG, AFL, MCD, GD, PSX, ITW, GWW, SYY, WBA, ADP, ABT, WMT, VFC, VWO, PEP, MDT, IWY, PRF, FRT, KO, CAH, APD, KMB, HRL, CL, CLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, 3M Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Folios Inc. As of 2021Q2, Insight Folios Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 307,585 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09% Nucor Corp (NUE) - 74,235 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 58,697 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Target Corp (TGT) - 27,695 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 119,412 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.950900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $196.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.190400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.64%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.