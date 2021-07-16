Riverview Trust Co Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Unum Group, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, IAC/InterActiveCorp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

New Purchases: 4LRA, SCHD, UNM, SMMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Unum Group, Summit Therapeutics Inc, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, IAC/InterActiveCorp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverview Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Riverview Trust Co owns 223 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 212,961 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,209 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 44,800 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 30,830 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,254 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.577900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Summit Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $6.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.