Everhart Financial Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

- New Purchases: GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.B, V, MDYV, UNH, HD, CRM, ORCL, MCD, PYPL, CSCO, ABBV, ADBE, TQQQ, DOCN, ESGV, LFMD, SRNE,
- Added Positions: VUG, VTV, VWO, VNQ, AAPL, MSFT, MUB, AMZN, IEFA, VTI, FB, HYD, VXUS, VBK, JNJ, TSLA, PG, IEMG, PEP, DIS, JPM, TTD, EMLC, T, VBR, NVDA, EMB, VOE, VZ, WMT, ROKU, SCHD, HBAN, XOM, BAC, CRWD, VOT, VSS, VOO, VO, VB, LUV, NSC,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SUB, BIV, SCHA, SPLV, SCHM, VEA, BIL, EFAV, SCHK, SCHV, SCHF, USB, FNDF, SCHB, BA, USMV, HYMB, VTEB, SCHE, SCHH, BND, NEE, SHM,
- Sold Out: ANTM, DGRW, CURI, CURI, 1B8,
For the details of Everhart Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everhart+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Everhart Financial Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 90,533 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 84,509 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 51,474 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 50,593 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.08%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,200 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.63%
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2637.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $247.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 24,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 50,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 67,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 130.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 33,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 86.01%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 25,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 155.07%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 9,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $56.89 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.Sold Out: Ondas Holdings Inc (1B8)
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51.
