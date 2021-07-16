Logo
Everhart Financial Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Everhart Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Apple Inc, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Anthem Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everhart Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Everhart Financial Group, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Everhart Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everhart+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Everhart Financial Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 90,533 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 84,509 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 51,474 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 50,593 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.08%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,200 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.63%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2637.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $247.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 24,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 50,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 67,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 130.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 33,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 86.01%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 25,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 155.07%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 9,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $56.89 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.

Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.

Sold Out: Ondas Holdings Inc (1B8)

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Everhart Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Everhart Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Everhart Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Everhart Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Everhart Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying

