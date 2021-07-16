Everhart Financial Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

New Purchases: GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.B, V, MDYV, UNH, HD, CRM, ORCL, MCD, PYPL, CSCO, ABBV, ADBE, TQQQ, DOCN, ESGV, LFMD, SRNE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Apple Inc, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Anthem Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everhart Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Everhart Financial Group, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 90,533 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 84,509 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 51,474 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 50,593 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.08% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,200 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.63%

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2637.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $247.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 24,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 50,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 67,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 130.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 33,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 86.01%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 25,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 155.07%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 9,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $56.89 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51.