Zimtu Capital Announces Copper-Focused Report and Investor Presentation with Fundamental Research Corp.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zimtu Capital Announces Copper-Focused Report and Investor Presentation with Fundamental Research Corp.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (

TSXV:ZC, Financial)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and current opportunities in the copper market on Wednesday July 21st, starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto). The presentation will feature guest analyst Mr. Sid Rajeev, Fundamental's Vice President - Research. To RSVP and secure your participation please visit the Events page on Zimtu's website (https://event.zimtu.com/).

In June Fundamental launched coverage of Zimtu with the publication of an independent report on Zimtu Capital Corp. The inaugural report included an overview of Zimtu's business model, financial insights into the Company, and a price target for Zimtu's stock. In support of its ongoing coverage of Zimtu, Fundamental has published an independent report on the copper market, "Rising EV Sales to Boost Long-Term Copper Prices", which is now available for download by shareholders and other stakeholders from Zimtu's website (https://www.zimtu.com/reports/).

Furthermore, two additional follow-up reports will be prepared and published by Fundamental over the next twelve months. These subsequent reports will feature on commodities strongly featured in Zimtu's investment portfolio, namely battery metals and green technologies.

Representatives from three Zimtu equity holdings active in copper exploration and development will also participate in the presentation on Wednesday July 21st. Core Assets Corp. (CSE: CC) will be represented by CEO and President Nick Rodway, P.Geo. Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXv: EMO) and Nobel29 Resources Corp. (TSXv: NBLC) will be represented by Director Lawrence Guy, CFA.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in B.C., Canada. The company currently holds the Blue Property, which covers a land area of 26,100 Ha (261 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. Core Assets' current focus is to further define mineralization seen at surface using a Carbonate Replacement-Porphyry style geologic model. For more information, please visit https://coreassetscorp.com.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. Management has spent decades with major mining companies globally and has a successful track record that includes numerous mineral deposit discoveries and subsequent project developments in North and South America, Africa and Australia. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EMO". For more information, please visit www.emeritaresources.com.

About Nobel29 Resources

Nobel29 Resources holds interests in the Algarrobo IOCG Copper Project, located in the coastal IOCG (Iron, Oxide, Copper, Gold) belt in northern Chile, approximately 25 km from the port of Caldera on the Pacific Ocean. Pursuant to its option agreement, Nobel29 can exercise its option and acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Algarrobo Project. For more information, please visit https://nobel-resources.com.

About Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research Corp. is one of the largest independent research houses in the world, with a 17-year track record of covering 550+ companies. The company is a premier research firm that has ranked in the Top Ten in independent third-party evaluations of its research. For more information, please visit https://www.researchfrc.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge

President & Director
Phone: 604.681.1568

image.jpeg

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655882/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-Copper-Focused-Report-and-Investor-Presentation-with-Fundamental-Research-Corp

img.ashx?id=655882

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment