SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates FVCBankcorp, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FVCBankcorp, Inc. ("FVCB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FVCB) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc ("Blue Ridge") (NYSE: BRBS). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCB shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge stock for each FVCB share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.65 based upon Blue Ridge's July 15, 2021 closing price of $17.97. Upon consummation of the transaction, FVCB shareholders will own approximately 47.5% and Blue Ridge shareholders will own only approximately 52.5% of the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether FVCB's board acted in the best interest of FVCB's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Blue Ridge, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to FVCB's public shareholders.

