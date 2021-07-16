SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STMP, JAX, CAI, and SYKE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash for each share of STMP common stock that they hold. If you own STMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stmp

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SPB Hospitality LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $14.00 per share in cash for each share of JAX common stock that they hold. If you own JAX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jax

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you own CAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cai

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SYKE common stock that they hold. If you own SYKE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syke

