New Senior Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A copy of the press release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Senior’s website, www.newseniorinv.com.

Given the recently announced agreement for New Senior to be acquired by Ventas, Inc., until further notice New Senior will no longer hold quarterly earnings conference calls.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

