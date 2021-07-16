Banco Santander México Will Report 2Q21 Results After Market Close On July 28th, 2021

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.

A conference call will be held on July 29th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. ET (10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-631-891-4304 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on July 28th, 2021. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145735

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 2:00 p.m. U.S. ET on July 29th and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on August 5th, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 10015639. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of the main banks In Mexico, offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services, including commercial and retail banking, financial advisory services, as well as other investment activities. Banco Santander Mexico offers a services platform directed to the middle and high sectors of the public and small and medium enterprises. It also provides integrated financial services to large multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31, 2021, Banco Santander Mexico had total assets for Ps. 1,748 billion and more than 19.0 million clients. Based in Mexico City, the company operates more than 1,352 branches and offices in the country and has total of 22,280 employees.

