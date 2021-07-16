Royce International Premier Fund Buys Enghouse Systems, GVS SpA, Diasorin SpA, Sells IRESS, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

- New Purchases: ENGH,
- Added Positions: GVS, DIA, 030190, 9759, 7476, 4732, 9746, FPE3, 4733, ASHM, DSCV, KAR, LTG, 6028, ODPV3, AIAENG, LEHN, AVV, 9790, OSSR, CHR,
- Reduced Positions: AFX, DOKA, HSN, PGHN, MRL, AAD, COH, TOTS3, BRAV, AIF, NOEJ, 7749,
- Sold Out: IRE,
- IPH Ltd (IPH) - 7,122,918 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
- Hansen Technologies Ltd (HSN) - 7,576,488 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1%
- TKC Corp (9746) - 1,163,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.54%
- Bravura Solutions Ltd (BVS) - 12,051,629 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Victrex PLC (VCT) - 893,545 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio.
Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in Enghouse Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $61.11, with an estimated average price of $55.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 336,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GVS SpA (GVS)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in GVS SpA by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 998,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Diasorin SpA (DIA)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Diasorin SpA by 65.21%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $145.88. The stock is now traded at around $162.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 87,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NICE Information Service Co Ltd (030190)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in NICE Information Service Co Ltd by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $21900 and $25850, with an estimated average price of $23709.4. The stock is now traded at around $24100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 818,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NSD Co Ltd (9759)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in NSD Co Ltd by 44.16%. The purchase prices were between $1732 and $1878, with an estimated average price of $1809.95. The stock is now traded at around $1848.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,094,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: As One Corp (7476)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in As One Corp by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $11940 and $14630, with an estimated average price of $13511.4. The stock is now traded at around $14820.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 152,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: USS Co Ltd (4732)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in USS Co Ltd by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $1816 and $2179, with an estimated average price of $1966.91. The stock is now traded at around $1977.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,020,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IRESS Ltd (IRE)
Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in IRESS Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $10.69.Reduced: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG by 46.44%. The sale prices were between $128.5 and $165.6, with an estimated average price of $146.82. The stock is now traded at around $169.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 42,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.
