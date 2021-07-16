Logo
Royce International Premier Fund Buys Enghouse Systems, GVS SpA, Diasorin SpA, Sells IRESS, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royce International Premier Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Enghouse Systems, GVS SpA, Diasorin SpA, NICE Information Service Co, NSD Co, sells IRESS, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce International Premier Fund. As of 2021Q2, Royce International Premier Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Royce International Premier Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royce+international+premier+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Royce International Premier Fund
  1. IPH Ltd (IPH) - 7,122,918 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. Hansen Technologies Ltd (HSN) - 7,576,488 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1%
  3. TKC Corp (9746) - 1,163,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.54%
  4. Bravura Solutions Ltd (BVS) - 12,051,629 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  5. Victrex PLC (VCT) - 893,545 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH)

Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in Enghouse Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $61.11, with an estimated average price of $55.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 336,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GVS SpA (GVS)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in GVS SpA by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 998,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diasorin SpA (DIA)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Diasorin SpA by 65.21%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $145.88. The stock is now traded at around $162.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 87,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NICE Information Service Co Ltd (030190)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in NICE Information Service Co Ltd by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $21900 and $25850, with an estimated average price of $23709.4. The stock is now traded at around $24100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 818,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NSD Co Ltd (9759)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in NSD Co Ltd by 44.16%. The purchase prices were between $1732 and $1878, with an estimated average price of $1809.95. The stock is now traded at around $1848.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,094,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: As One Corp (7476)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in As One Corp by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $11940 and $14630, with an estimated average price of $13511.4. The stock is now traded at around $14820.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 152,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: USS Co Ltd (4732)

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in USS Co Ltd by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $1816 and $2179, with an estimated average price of $1966.91. The stock is now traded at around $1977.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,020,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IRESS Ltd (IRE)

Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in IRESS Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

Reduced: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX)

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG by 46.44%. The sale prices were between $128.5 and $165.6, with an estimated average price of $146.82. The stock is now traded at around $169.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 42,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Royce International Premier Fund. Also check out:

1. Royce International Premier Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Royce International Premier Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Royce International Premier Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Royce International Premier Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider