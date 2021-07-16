Sterling Manor Financial, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

New Purchases: XSW, FDN, FRI, EPD, GS, FTNT, GPMT, STWD, MS, CVLT, MMS, BABA, MOO, WMT, TLT, ASML,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEP) - 147,459 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.05% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 130,765 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.60% First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) - 493,288 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.87% SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) - 29,160 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) - 82,015 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.1 and $174, with an estimated average price of $162.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 29,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $239.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 15,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.159500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 134,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 74,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $258.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 310.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 130,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 157.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 147,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 493,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 69.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $53.31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 94.63%. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.96%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 6,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF by 93.52%. The sale prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $176.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.43%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 1,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 63.27%. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 12,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 49.04%. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 20,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 44.16%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Sterling Manor Financial, LLC still held 703 shares as of 2021-06-30.