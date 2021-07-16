Logo
Demars Financial Group, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Demars Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, CubeSmart, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Demars Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Demars Financial Group, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Demars Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/demars+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Demars Financial Group, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 45,250 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 72,927 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 164,616 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 80,607 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 7,571 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CubeSmart (CUBE)

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $37.83 and $47.68, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $48.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Demars Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Demars Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Demars Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Demars Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Demars Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider