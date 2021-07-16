Demars Financial Group, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: BMY, RSP, BABA, CUBE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, CubeSmart, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Demars Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Demars Financial Group, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 45,250 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 72,927 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 164,616 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 80,607 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 7,571 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $37.83 and $47.68, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $48.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.