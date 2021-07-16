Logo
Central Bank & Trust Co Buys AECOM, Caterpillar Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Clorox Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lexington, KY, based Investment company Central Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys AECOM, Caterpillar Inc, Nucor Corp, Morgan Stanley, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Clorox Co, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Central Bank & Trust Co owns 288 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/central+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO
  1. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 470,448 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,696 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 210,427 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.77%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 366,397 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,547 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 129,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $189.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 2180.93%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 25,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 16100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 42,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 55563.24%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 37,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 395.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares CMBS ETF by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.67 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.16.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO keeps buying
