Central Bank & Trust Co Buys AECOM, Caterpillar Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Clorox Co

- New Purchases: ACM, WBA, GS, SWKS, MCK, BBY, KMB, RIO, APPH, IQV, LNC, PSTX, RDS.A, SYBT,
- Added Positions: CAT, NUE, MS, TROW, VWOB, HOLX, CMBS, SQ, SCHW, SHW, EA, AMAT, DKS, NFLX, BLK, AAPL, EFA, SIVB, VTWO, DE, AVGO, ANTM, AMGN, CTAS, FB, UPS, HD, LOW, TSCO, PEP, TFC, MNST, ALL, MAS, KLAC, AMD, ICE, HCA, FDX, FAST, XOM, STZ, CVX, DUK, WFC, VRTX, BP, BAC, CVS, CPB, CSCO, D, LEN, PM, PAYX, MRK, IEFA, LOB,
- Reduced Positions: XLV, AGG, EBS, NEE, LMT, TGT, XLP, SPY, NVDA, INTC, TJX, IWM, QCOM, REGN, UNP, ADBE, XLF, SPGI, INTU, URI, XLU, PGR, LDOS, PSX, TMUS, TSLA, WMT, EOG, MDY, MKTX, IJH, BMY, XLI, XLB, SYK, WM, MCO, HSY, LRCX, EFAV, IJR, XLY, DG, NOW, DISCA, BIIB, VPL, AEP, PG, XLE, GLD, ZM, XLC, SBUX, ZTS, MU, PFE, DIS, GPC, HON, HUM, ABT, LLY, MRNA, NOC, ADM, ORCL, PKG, GOOG, ADI, TXN, BAX, AXP, VZ, DFS, XEL, T, MDT, CBOE, CSX, COP, SYY, CMI, DPZ, GE, ITW, KR, OXY, RTX, PYPL,
- Sold Out: IYW, CLX, LHX, IAU, SH, KMX, HCSG,
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 470,448 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,696 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 210,427 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.77%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 366,397 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,547 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 129,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $189.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 2180.93%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 25,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 16100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 42,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 55563.24%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 37,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 395.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares CMBS ETF by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.67 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.16.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.
